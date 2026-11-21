The Lakers have emerged as one of the Western Conference’s top teams early in the 2026-27 campaign. But not everyone is convinced Los Angeles’ level of play is sustainable. Luka Doncic …

3 Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during a game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The trio believes the team is simply too reliant on Doncic and can’t win a championship with the way the roster is currently built.

Also read Tired-looking Lakers can't make their shots in loss to Jazz

“Nobody whose closet isn’t full of purple-and-gold clothing thought the Lakers were a championship team going into the season,” MacMahon said. “I mean Vegas had them in the mid-40s for wins. You don’t look at this roster and say, ‘Hey, that’s a championship-or-bust season for the Lakers. ’ They are exceeding expectations at this point early in the season.

”Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a foul during a game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Lakers saw several of their free agents find new teams in the offseason, including superstar LeBron James.

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While general manager Rob Pelinka orchestrated a complete revamp of the roster, many felt as though the team fell short of championship aspirations. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during a game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a foul during a game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.