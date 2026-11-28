The San Antonio Spurs surged in the second half for a 99-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night to advance to the NBA Cup knockout round.

The top two teams in the league delivered an intense matchup, with the Spurs battling back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Lakers 99-96.

Stephon Castle had 26 points, Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs surged in the second half for a 99-96 win over theCastle was 10 for 15 from the field, including a 3-pointer that put San Antonio up 96-90 with 43.4 seconds remaining following De’Aaron Fox’s rebound of Wembanyama’s missed free throw. Luka Doncic had 31 points to lead Los Angeles, which was eliminated from the NBA Cup with the loss.

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Austin Reaves added 21 points and Walker Kessler had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Things got bizarre after the Lakers’ loss in San Antonio. Luka Dončić appeared to toss his sweatband into the stands, went back to get it and was shoved by a fan. Reaves was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers, including a 25-footer with 34 seconds remaining that cut the Spurs’ lead to 96-93.