Led by Luka Dončić's 25 points, the Lakers recovered from a 11-point deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 106-104, avoiding a second consecutive loss and improving their record to 14-3 despite ongoing defensive concerns.

The Lakers continue to look like a team in need of the benefits that are supposed to come from this stretch in Southern California. Because after looking like one of the NBA’s best teams for 3 ½ weeks regardless of the competition, they’ve struggled against some of the league’s bottom-feeders during their four-game homestand.

That was once again the case on Friday night, with the Lakers barely beating the lowly one-win Kings, 106-104, at Crypto.com Arena to get back on track afterAfter Walker Kessler missed a pair of free throws with the Lakers up by two points with five seconds left in the fourth, Zach LaVine grabbed the defensive rebound and dribbled up the court before firing a 29-footer that hit the front rim to secure the victory for the Lakers. But until the final buzzer sounded, there was an unease about whether the Lakers were going to lose back-to-back games for the first time.

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It showed defensively, with the Lakers allowing too many drives to the rim. The Lakers continue to look like a team in need of the benefits that are supposed to come from this stretch in Southern California.

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But the Lakers, led by Luka Dončić , found enough of the groove they had been searching for in the second half to turn what was an 11-point deficit in the third into an eight-point lead in the fourth. And they held on just long enough to ensure they entered the weekend with a 14-3 record before a two-day break before hosting the Jazz again on Monday.

The Lakers continue to look like a team in need of the benefits that are supposed to come from this stretch in Southern California.