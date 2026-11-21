The Lakers survived a late comeback effort by the Sacramento Kings to secure a 106-104 victory on Friday night. Despite trailing by as much as 11 points in the fourth quarter, the Lakers rallied behind contributions from Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes, who hit a crucial three-pointer. Luka Doncic added 25 points and eight assists upon his return, improving the Lakers' NBA Cup record to 2-1 while snapping the Kings' seven-game losing streak.

Lakers star Luka Doncic, right, intercepts a pass intended for Sacramento Kings rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. during the second half on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers survived for a 106-104 win. Avoiding a similar result to their Wednesday night mishap against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers stormed their way through a comeback effort, squandered a late lead then staved off the last-place Sacramento Kings in a 106-104 victory on Friday night.

Also read Lakers barely hold off Kings behind Luka Doncic's 25 points

Quentin Grimes – two days after pouring in a career-best 47 points against the Charlotte Hornets – drilled a tiebreaking step-back 3-pointer from atop the key, just his second made shot of the night, to give the Lakers a 106-103 lead with 57 seconds remaining. After Lakers center Walker Kessler missed a pair of free throws that could have iced the game with 5.3 seconds left, Kings guard Zach LaVine misfired on a long 3-point attempt to end it.

The Lakers entered the fourth quarter trailing by two points after falling behind by as much as 11, but staged a comeback behind a Luka Doncic-less lineup to begin the final period. Kessler knocked down his first 3-pointer of the season with a corner shot to give the Lakers an 85-84 lead at the top of the quarter, while guard Collin Sexton weaved his way through the paint on his way to six points – hitting a banked jumper off the backboard for a 96-89 lead.

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Minutes later, Doncic – who led the Lakers with 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting , eight assists and four rebounds – returned to the game, helping to power the final stretch of the NBA Cup Group C tilt, moving the Lakers to 2-1 in Cup play this season. The last-place Kings came into the game on a seven-game losing streak.

They owned the second-worst offense in the league, averaging just over 107 points per game and were losing by a league-worst average of 14 points per game. Kings forward De’Andre Hunter was red hot from 3-point range for Sacramento, making five of his six attempts from behind the arc. The Kings shot 35.1% from 3-point range .

Rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr., who leads Sacramento in points per game – ahead of veterans LaVine and center Domantas Sabonis – added 18 points and 12 assists in a double-double effort. The Lakers will host the Utah Jazz on Monday night before getting a few days off ahead of a trip to San Antonio next Friday to begin a four-game road stretch.