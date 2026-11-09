Lakers Defeat Pistons 121-116 Behind Austin Reaves 43 Points

Austin Reaves scores 43 points as the Los Angeles Lakers survive a Detroit Pistons comeback to win 121-116 on Nov. 8, 2026, despite Luka Doncic sitting out.

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a hard-fought 121-116 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The win was driven primarily by Austin Reaves, who delivered a career-high performance of 43 points while starting guard Luka Doncic remained inactive on the bench. This result highlights the ongoing strategic challenges the Lakers face when their primary playmaker is absent from the lineup.

Reaves Scores 43 Points in Star Absence

Austin Reaves emerged as the decisive factor for the Lakers, recording 14 successful field goals out of 27 attempts. His 43 points marked his highest single-game scoring output and first 40-point performance of the 2026-2027 NBA season. Reaves maintained composure throughout the game, even after a brief midgame confrontation with a courtside fan, demonstrating the leadership required to anchor the offense.

Also read Doncic's Historic 50-Point Performance Leads Lakers Past Blazers

The Lakers utilized an aggressive defensive start to build an insurmountable lead early in the contest. They forced the Pistons to commit eight turnovers, which directly resulted in 17 offensive points for Los Angeles. This defensive pressure allowed the Lakers to establish a commanding 38-14 lead after the first quarter, effectively setting the tone for the remainder of the match.

Luka Doncic Benched While Quentin Grimes Starts

The absence of Luka Doncic placed immediate pressure on the Lakers roster, requiring Quentin Grimes to start in the backcourt. Grimes responded to the opportunity with an explosive opening half, contributing 10 of his total 12 points during the first quarter. His early scoring burst helped supplement Reaves and allowed the Lakers to control the pace against a Detroit team known for its defensive tenacity.

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However, the Lakers' offensive momentum faced significant tests when Reaves sat on the bench with 2 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Pistons capitalized on this absence, executing a 7-0 run to narrow the deficit. Collin Sexton provided critical stops for Detroit during this stretch, though his subsequent layup and free throws helped stabilize the Lakers' lead heading into the final period.

Pistons Mount Late Comeback Attempt

Detroit entered the fourth quarter trailing by three points, 88-81, and immediately launched an aggressive offensive campaign. The Pistons clawed back throughout the final minutes, eventually cutting the Lakers' lead to just one point midway through the fourth quarter. This surge threatened to derail the Lakers' wire-to-wire dominance and forced key players to make clutch defensive and offensive stops.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons' offensive efforts, but the team could not overcome the early deficit created by their turnover struggles. Despite the intense pressure, the Lakers refused to surrender the lead, leveraging their depth to withstand the late-game rally. The Pistons' inability to convert in high-leverage moments ultimately prevented them from stealing the game.

Roster Depth Secures Lakers Victory

Walker Kessler played a pivotal role in preserving the win, recording 12 points alongside a dominant 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocked shots. His rim protection and rebounding ability neutralized many of the Pistons' second-chance opportunities during the critical fourth-quarter stretch. Kessler's all-around performance provided the defensive anchor the Lakers needed against a potent Detroit attack.

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Ziaire Williams also contributed significantly to the final victory, scoring 17 points and making several big plays late in the game. Together with Collin Sexton, who added 17 points, the supporting cast ensured the Lakers maintained their advantage. The collective effort allowed Los Angeles to leave Little Caesars Arena with a crucial road win against one of the league's best defensive units.