Quentin Grimes scores a career-high 47 points with 10 threes as the Los Angeles Lakers rally from an 18-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 129-126 in overtime.

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a dramatic victory on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, defeating the Charlotte Hornets with a final score of 129-126 in an overtime thriller at Crypto.com Arena. This win extends the team's current winning streak to nine consecutive games, addressing prior concerns about their ability to maintain leads. Despite entering the contest with significant roster limitations, the squad overcame a substantial second-half deficit to claim the win.

Quentin Grimes Historic Scoring Performance

Quentin Grimes delivered a career-defining performance that served as the cornerstone of the victory. He recorded a massive 47 points, shooting an impressive 10-of-10 from three-point range. This feat makes Grimes the only player in Lakers franchise history, alongside Kobe Bryant, to achieve 10 or more three-pointers in a single game while scoring 40-plus points. His explosion at the perimeter completely shifted the momentum of the contest and silenced critics who questioned his early-season struggles.

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Luka Doncic Supports with Career-High Stats

Luka Doncic provided crucial support despite a difficult shooting night for him personally. He finished with 36 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Although he struggled from the field, shooting only 13-of-34, his overall impact was vital to the team's survival in a tightly contested matchup. Doncic's ability to create opportunities and score in clutch moments proved essential during the final phases of regulation and overtime.

Rallying From Eighteen Point Deficit

The Lakers faced a daunting challenge after trailing by 18 points during the second half of the game. The team demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical adjustment to erase the entire deficit. This comeback represents a significant shift from previous performances where the squad had struggled to hold onto leads. The collective effort on both ends of the floor allowed them to force the game into overtime and eventually secure the win.

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Roster Constraints And Key Absences

Performing at this level required overcoming significant personnel shortages. The Lakers were shorthanded with both Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler sidelined due to injury or other reasons. The absence of these key contributors placed additional burden on the remaining players. Grimes and Doncic had to carry the offensive load while others contributed on defense and rebounding to keep the team competitive.

Historical Context And Future Implications

This victory solidifies the Lakers' position as a formidable force in the Western Conference. The nine-game winning streak provides momentum heading into the next phase of the season. Grimes' historic night adds a unique chapter to the franchise's legacy, drawing immediate comparisons to legendary performances by Kobe Bryant. The team's ability to overcome adversity without key starters suggests deep roster potential for future challenges.