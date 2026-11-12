Lakers continue win streak, but status of star guards uncertain

MILWAUKEE — The Lakers continued their winning streak by beating the Bucks 123-112 on Wednesday night. But they left Fiserv Forum with more concerns than joy about the victory because of injuries.&…

MILWAUKEE — The Lakers continued their winning streak by beating the Bucks 123-112 on Wednesday night. Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Dončić reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

The status of their star backcourt is uncertain after both players left the game in the second half with apparent injuries. Superstar guard Luka Dončić had an early exit because of a right ankle injury he suffered after Kyle Kuzma fouled him on a jump shot with 4 ½ minutes left in the game.

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Dončić stayed on the court to make his free throw before coach JJ Redick cleared the bench after the Slovenian superstar, the team’s other star guard and Collin Sexton were injured earlier in the game. Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Austin Reaves subbed himself out and limped to the back of Fiserv Forum with team personnel because of an apparent lower body injury midway through the third quarter. He motioned to the bench around the 5:20 mark of the quarter, with the Lakers making multiple subs while Reaves walked to the back. Reaves appeared to tweak during a dunk attempt earlier in the quarter but stayed in the game coming out of the timeout.

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Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks’ Nate Ament during an NBA game, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Milwaukee. The Lakers ruled him out because of a heel injury in the fourth quarter. He recorded 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes before leaving the game with the injury.

Collin Sexton, one of the team’s key reserve guards, also left early because of a face laceration after a headbutt with Ryan Rollins, with both players going back to their respective locker rooms after the collision. Dončić led the Lakers with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals before leaving the game. Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Dončić reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Nate Ament during an NBA game, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Milwaukee.