Lakers’ Collin Sexton gets stitches after scary collision in win over Bucks

The Lakers had three guards suffer injury scares during their win over the Bucks.

Sexton and Ryan Rollins headbutted midway through the fourth quarter while the Lakers guard was defending the Bucks guard. A head collision between Collin Sexton and Ryan Rollins led to both players exiting the game in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 123-112 road win over the Bucks.

His injury happened during the same game star guard Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić had early exits in the second half because of injury scares. AP Photo/Mike StewartCoach JJ Redick said Reaves’ X-rays were negative and that he would get imaging on Thursday. Redick ruled out an Achilles tendon injury for Reaves, who didn’t speak with reporters postgame.

Also read Lakers’ Collin Sexton trying to remain pateint with finding rhythm

Dončić had an injury scare with a few minutes left in the game when he clutched at his right ankle after Kyle Kuzma closed out against him as he made a 23-foot jumper. AP Photo/Aaron Gash He sat on the floor holding his ankle before getting up and making a free throw. Dončić told reporters afterward that he was “good” despite the pain.

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A head collision between Collin Sexton and Ryan Rollins led to both players exiting the game in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 123-112 road win over the Bucks. Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Collin Sexton received stitches after the win over the Bucks. Collin Sexton had 10 points and three assists in 13 minutes before his injury over his right eye.