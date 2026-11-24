Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has identified rookie Cameron Carr as a key contributor for the remainder of the 2026-27 season, praising his poise and recent performance. While Carr capitalizes on playing time due to Austin Reaves' injury, Redick suggests Adou Thiero may have a better long-term fit when Reaves returns from his own recovery.

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Cameron Carr during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectmay have found a talented young rookie who can play a significant role on this new-look squad for the rest of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Although things got off to a rough start for Cameron Carr, as he dealt with an injury to get his rookie campaign underway, the Baylor product is now healthy and seemingly winning over third-year head coach JJ Redick. Carr is coming off his best performance in the NBA so far, with the 22-year-old finishing with a career-high nine points in 10 minutes in the He was confident and poised, and he convinced Redick that he needs to find minutes for the rookie, even though the last couple of games have been situational due to Austin Reaves being on the mend.

Also read Austin Reaves continues to progress, is full participant at Lakers practice

“We have to look for opportunities to give Cam rotation minutes,” Redick said. “With Austin out, I thought the last two games were opportunities for that. … “He’s a rookie. He’s not gonna be perfect.

You have to allow him to play through some stuff. ” Redick sees promise in the first-round draft pick, but also thinks Adou Thiero might be a better fit when Reaves returns, which could be as early as Friday when the Lakers travel to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

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“Where does Adou fit in right now? And I think, with Austin coming back, maybe Adou fits in more when he's back,” Redick said.

“So again, we'll just continue to look for that. ” Carr has definitely shown flashes of his potential, as has Thiero, so it’ll be interesting to see what Redick and his coaching staff do from here on out with these two young and talented players. Carr got the podium treatment after Monday’s game and said his confidence is growing with more time on the floor.

“Every opportunity I get to just step on court and play is just another opportunity to showcase my skills," Carr said. "Of course, I'm getting more confident every time I step out there. I get better and better and try to improve every time I get out there.

” Confidence is always something young players struggle with, but on occasion, a rookie can excel right out of the gate with no fear of failure while playing alongside superstars like Luka Doncic. It will be a telling sign if Carr logs some rotation minutes against the Spurs, especially if Reaves returns as expected. Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers.

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He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.