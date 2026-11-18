Quentin Grimes leads Lakers over Hornets with 47 points, highlighting defensive struggles when Walker Kessler is absent and trade deadline pressure on Pelinka.

The Los Angeles Lakers survived a chaotic contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, thanks to a historic individual performance from Quentin Grimes. Los Angeles fell behind significantly in the first half before Grimes exploded for a career-high 47 points and 10 three-pointers in the second half to secure the win. This victory highlights the team's current dependency on individual brilliance to overcome systemic defensive vulnerabilities.

Quentin Grimes joined Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers players to make 10 three-pointers in a single game. The guard started the contest with modest numbers, recording four points, eight rebounds, and zero assists or steals in his first 17 minutes. However, his shooting touch returned drastically later in the game, carrying the offense when the team needed it most. His performance was the primary catalyst for the comeback that stunned the Charlotte Hornets.

Also read Grimes Leads Lakers to Ninth Straight Victory with Clutch Overtime Performance

Defensive Crisis Highlights Kessler Impact

Walker Kessler, who signed a four-year, $130 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, remains the anchor of their interior defense. The organization invested in him because he alters the geometry of the court, forcing opposing offenses to rethink their approach to the paint. When Kessler is on the floor, the Lakers maintain a defensive rating of 112.8 points allowed per 100 possessions. This stat reflects a disciplined and structured defensive unit capable of competing with elite teams.

However, the absence of Kessler causes a sharp decline in defensive efficiency. When he sits, the Lakers' defensive rating balloons to 118.1. This 5.3-point swing per 100 possessions represents a significant vulnerability for a franchise with championship aspirations. The team currently lacks a true 7-foot-2 shot-blocker to replace his presence, leaving the interior defense exposed and reliant on perimeter players to cover ground they cannot effectively handle.

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Coaches Trust Rookie Over Veteran Center

Head coach JJ Redick made a strategic decision to limit the minutes of veteran center Draymond Looney in favor of two-way rookie Carson Cooper during the critical final stages of the game. Cooper played more minutes than Looney, including the majority of the fourth quarter and overtime. Redick stated that he trusted Cooper to execute specific assignments in high-leverage moments. This choice resulted in a 13-point swing in plus-minus between the rookie and the veteran.

Draymond Looney, brought to Los Angeles to provide dependable depth behind Kessler, struggled to impact the game defensively. While Looney is a proficient rebounder and physical presence, he lacks the rim protection and pick-and-roll defense required to stop modern NBA offenses. The coaching staff determined that Looney allowed opposing players to treat the painted area with excessive ease. Consequently, the decision to prioritize Cooper's defensive energy over Looney's rebounding ability proved correct in this specific matchup.

Trade Deadline Pressure Mounts for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have leaned into smaller lineups through the first 15 games of the season due to a lack of suitable replacements for Kessler. Options like Sandro Mamukelashvili offer offensive versatility, and Jarred Vanderbilt provides defensive effort, but neither can replicate Kessler's shot-blocking capabilities. General manager Rob Pelinka faces increasing pressure to find a solution before the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline.

Potential targets for the Lakers include Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims, former Laker Jaxson Hayes, or Brooklyn Nets veteran Brook Lopez. Lopez, who also plays for the LA Clippers in this narrative context, offers a unique combination of rim protection and outside shooting that could fit well with the current roster. However, the Lakers' limited trade assets complicate any potential moves, as finding an acceptable price for these players remains uncertain.

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The win against the Charlotte Hornets was spectacular, and Quentin Grimes deserved the celebration that followed his historic night. Yet, the underlying issue of interior defense remains unresolved. The Lakers cannot rely solely on Grimes' shooting and Cooper's defensive hustle to sustain a championship run. Rob Pelinka must address the center position soon, as waiting until the February deadline poses a dangerous gamble for the team's long-term viability.