Lakers’ Adou Thiero cleared for season debut after knee injury

The second-year forward, sidelined for the first nine games with left knee swelling, is available Friday against Portland and could provide a boost to the Lakers’ defense.

Lakers guard Adou Thiero, top, dunks as Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa defends during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — At times last season, Lakers coach JJ Redick called Adou Thiero’s first season with the Lakers a “developmental” year. left knee surgery before joining the Lakers. The jump-out-of-the-gym wing then spent time with the South Bay Lakers – now the Coachella Valley Lakers – of the G League before seeing increased second-half game action while the Lakers dealt with late-season injury woes.

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But Thiero did enough – averaging 1.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 6.0 minutes per game across 25 regular season games, to earn a spot in Redick’s playoffs rotation against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Prayed for moments like these and worked for moments like these so just to get that opportunity has been special and to go out there and do what I can for the guys,” Thiero said last May at practice, the day before the Thunder swept the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, ending their season.and the 22-year-old’s teammates stressed the strides that he had made during the preseason period in September and early October. Thiero averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in seven games of summer league action through June and July.

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He averaged 18.4 minutes per game across three preseason games before his ailing knee impacted Thiero’s availability.

“Adou is capable of being a big part of ,” Redick said Oct. 5. “Where I think his – our ceiling rises is if he’s able to do that and be an impactful offensive player with crashing, with cutting, with touching the paint, playing off two feet. I’ve seen a lot of growth there from him over the last six, seven weeks. That’s exciting.

” But Thiero ended the preseason on the sidelines, missing the first nine games of the regular season with knee swelling in his left knee before being taken off the injury report Thursday evening before Friday’s regular season NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers. One team source told the Southern California News Group that for Thiero, his best ability right now is his availability.

“The biggest thing for him, I think, is number one, being able to just execute,” Redick said pregame Friday of what he expects from Thiero. “Particularly, this offseason and in September and in training camp and the preseason that he was a part of, he’s really established that level of effort and energy as like a baseline that, for him to be a high-level player in the NBA, he’s just going to have to have that.

And I think he’s established that. So I’m expecting that that would be kind of par for the course for him. ” Thiero could be a part of a group of defensive wings, including forward Jake LaRavia, forward Ziaire Williams and guard Matisse Thybulle, that should muck up opposing offenses and provide Redick a handful of different combinations to play with while center Walker Kessler plays in the drop – protecting the Lakers’ paint.

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“He plays like a bully,” LaRavia told SCNG. “He’s strong, he’s athletic, he can get downhill on anyone at any time. He’s a good defender. ” While LaRavia said that Thiero may need a few games to find his rhythm, Thiero’s impact on the court could be immediate.

On Thursday, the Lakers announced they were sending guard Bronny James and rookie Cameron Carr down to Palm Desert for the Coachella Valley Lakers’ season opener against Salt Lake City in the G League.

“Messaging was very simple,” Redick said Friday of the conversation with the pair of young Lakers guards. “It’s just you guys need reps, and you guys need to play. So you know, they know what – Bronny’s done this enough between being with us and being with South Bay the last two years, and now Coachella. He knows what’s expected of him there.

I think for Cam, again, that’s why we have the G League is to develop players and he needs reps. ”