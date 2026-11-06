Lakers Add New Name to Injury Report Ahead of NBA Cup Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers have a win streak going, with Luka Doncic and company heading into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers after winn

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on from the sideline during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAlthough the new-look Lakers are trending in the right direction, Los Angeles saw a new name pop up on the injury report on Thursday. The Lakers have announced that Mamukelashvili is dealing with an illness ahead of Friday’s game against Damian Lillard’s squad at Crypto.com Arena.

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Along with Mamukelashvili being the Lakers’ injury report for the first time during the 2026-27 NBA season, rookie Cameron Carr and third-year guard Bronny James have been sent down to the Coachella Valley Lakers for their G League season opener. Despite Mamukelashvili battling an illness and in danger of missing Friday’s NBA Cup game, the Lakers did get some good news on Thursday, with second-year forward Adou Thiero finally being off the injury report and cleared to play.

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Thiero has yet to play a game this season due to knee swelling. He’ll be a welcome addition to the bench for head coach JJ Redick, but it remains uncertain whether he’ll get on the floor against the Blazers. Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports.

Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.