Carr, who scored 13 points for the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League opener last week, will play early in Monday’s game against the Hawks, Lakers coach JJ Redick says.

ATLANTA — Lakers rookie Cameron Carr is set for his first rotational minutes of the season against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, the lanky wing’s first opportunity to impact the game outside of the final minutes of games –Carr, 21, who started for the Coachella Valley Lakers in their G League opener last week and scored 13 points in 20 minutes in a 104-98 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars, will help lighten the load of fellow Lakers ball handlers with both Quentin Grimes and Austin Reaves out.

“There’s always room to grow as a player,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Carr. “For Cam, that growth is going to come on the defensive end. He’ll get comfortable just through reps and minutes within our offense, and he’s incredibly skilled. I think it’s really hard to not be in a rhythm.

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I mean, he talked about it with somebody on our staff yesterday. It’s a challenge. ”– through a draft night trade with the New York Knicks – after he averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range for Baylor last season. In seven games over the summer during the NBA Summer League and the California Classic, Carr averaged 17.4 points on 42.3% shooting.

Redick added that the G League has provided reps for young players – such as their 7-foot-1 wingspan guard – to work on stuff that used to be able to be achieved through practice in the old NBA schedule.

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“Tonight’s a great opportunity and he’s going to play and he’s going to play hard and we’ll assess it and we’ll show him film and he’ll get more reps after that,” Redick said of Carr, who debuted Nov. 1. “Tonight’s a great opportunity for him to learn and grow. ”– adding that when a player is young it’s important to not take things personal when not playing often. But by also staying ready for their respective opportunities.

“Just when my time came, I’m gonna make the most of it,” Thiero said. “But until then, I’m gonna sit on the side and cheer on my teammates. ” Effort and hustle, Thiero added, in his first handful of his rotational stints in the NBA was most important for he and the Lakers.

DONCIC RECEIVES WEEKY HONORLakers star Luka Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for a three-game display – all of which came in victories – in which the Slovenian star averaged 45 points on 52.5% shooting overall and 39.5% from 3-point range to go with 7.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.3 minutes per game. Doncic has now won weekly honors 20 times in his NBA career and has achieved the feat five times as a Laker.

The 27-year-old recorded at least 40 points in each of the games and ended his torrid display on Friday when he torched the Portland Trail Blazers for 53 points in a 124-118 NBA Cup Group C victory. Redick told reporters after Sunday’s game that Grimes underwent examination in the arena after “banging his finger” during the game, before adding that the X-Rays came back negative.

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Redick said Monday in Atlanta that he doesn’t expect Grimes to be out more than a game or two.

“It’s just some swelling,” Redick said. “It’s obviously a shooting wrist or shooting hand as well. So I think just being cautious with it, and hopefully he’s back, you know, the next game or so. ” Grimes finished with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting in 32 minutes against the Pistons and had played in each of the Lakers’ 11 games so far this season.

The 26-year-old guard is averaging 8 points per game on 43.1% shooting, primarily coming off the bench in the first season of a four-year, $60 million contract.