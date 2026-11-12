US
Advertisement
United States News

Lake Victoria Gold starts drilling programme in Tanzania

MiningWeeklyAUS#233 in United States
Lake Victoria Gold starts drilling programme in Tanzania
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

TSX-listed Lake Victoria Gold has started an about 6 500 m reverse circulation (RC) grade control drilling programme at Area C, the planned initial openpit mining area at its fully permitted Imwelo gold project, in Tanzania.

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.

Please indicate if your feedback is in the form of a letter to the editor that you wish to have published. If so, please be aware that we require that you keep your feedback to below 300 words and we will consider its publication online or in Creamer Media’s print publications, at Creamer Media’s discretion.

Also readAuthorities solve mystery after Amazon driver found dead in back of her delivery van

We also welcome factual corrections and tip-offs and will protect the identity of our sources, please indicate if this is your wish in your feedback below. You should start receiving the email newsletters in due course.to your address book or safe sender list. If you experience any issues with the receipt of our email newsletters, please emailYou should start receiving the email newsletters in due course.to your address book or safe sender list.

Advertisement

If you experience any issues with the receipt of our email newsletters, please email

MiningWeeklyAUS#233 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

More on United States News

See all

Lake Powell's rising water levels buy Upper Basin states more time

Researchers believe the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water levels will delay emergency actions and conservation efforts needed by Upper Basin states, but it wil

KUTV2News

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextLake Powell's rising water levels buy Upper Basin states more time