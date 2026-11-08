Lake Powell Surges 21 Feet After Historic Fall Floods Despite Critical Low Levels

Lake Powell has risen 21.5 feet from its historic September low due to unusual October rainfall and runoff, though the reservoir remains critically low and 27% full.

Lake Powell reached critically low water levels, prompting scientists to ask what should be done about the drying reservoir. Lake Powell has risen more than 21 feet since it hit a historic low in mid-September, making for one of the most remarkable late-season recoveries in years.

The reservoir hit its lowest level in September since Glen Canyon Dam was first completed in 1967, according to Utah State Professor Jack Schmidt. Since then, the lake has risen 21.5 feet, with the water levels rising by one foot in just the last 24 hours. Right now, water is entering Lake Powell at more than six times the rate it is leaving.

Also read Lake Powell surges another 17 inches within 24 hours from heavy Four Corners rain storms

That's a net inflow of roughly 34,100 cubic feet per second, or approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water per day. Lake Powell typically experiences its biggest increases during spring and early summer as mountain snowpack melts across the Colorado River Basin. By fall, water levels are usually declining. But this year, historic October rainfall and flooding across southeastern Utah and the San Juan River watershed have completely changed that pattern.

Lake Powell hits record low, threatening key water and electricity supply for millions Massive amounts of runoff have been moving downstream into Lake Powell, producing an unusually sharp rise at a time of year when we’d normally expect the opposite. And while Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been releasing water downstream for months, those releases account for only about 7% of the recent rise, based on earlier estimates. The overwhelming majority is tied to the extraordinary rainfall and runoff.

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While this is a remarkable development, the Colorado River’s long-term water challenges are not over. For perspective, Lake Powell is currently at just over 3,538 feet in elevation and just 27% full. It’s still nearly 162 feet below full pool and remains about 7 feet lower than this time last year.

However, river flows are still running around 190% of average, which could continue to contribute to further gains at Lake Powell this November. A Box Elder County deputy, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff, has gone public with a new allegation against outgoing Sheriff Kevin Potter who was driA shelter-in-place order was lifted 12 hours after shots were allegedly fired inside a Salt Lake City home.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody facinLaw enforcement announced they are searching who people inlvoved with carving names into prehistoric petroglyphpanels in the Moab area. A Layton military family says they did everything right when purchasing their first home, only to discover extensive water damage just over a year later. The daLake Powell has risen more than 21 feet since it hit a historic low in mid-September, making for one of the most remarkable late-season recoveries in years. The