Researchers believe the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water levels will delay emergency actions and conservation efforts needed by Upper Basin states, but it wil

Lake Powell reached critically low water levels, prompting scientists to ask what should be done about the drying reservoir. Researchers believe the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water levels will delay emergency actions and conservation efforts needed by Upper Basin states, but it will not bring long-term stabilization.

Recent storms have raised Lake Powell’s water levels by more than 20 feet, adding 1.2 million acre-feet of water, according to Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies. The reservoir, however, is still about one-quarter full.

Also read Floods bring rare relief to Southwest reservoirs as Lake Powell rises 20 feet

“Even though we've had an incredible amount of moisture fall and the lake levels have risen by a really impressive amount, we're still at a quarter full, and that’s three-quarters empty, so we still have a long way to go to get to that stabilization that we'd want to see longer term,” said Gina Gilson, interim director of USU’s Center for Colorado River Studies. “The hope is that this boost might change a little bit or just give the Upper Basin states a couple more years before they really need to be worrying to the same extent as we were starting to worry before we got these big storms.

”Lake Powell rises more than 21 feet since historic low in mid-September For comparison, the 1.2 million acre-feet increase is more than Wyoming’s allocation of Colorado River water — about 1 million acre-feet — and just under Mexico’s allocation of 1.5 million acre-feet. Current water rights agreements require Upper Basin states — Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming — to send about 6 million acre-feet of water downstream from Lake Powell each year.

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Gilson said the recent increase could give the states more cushion before they resort to conservation efforts and upstream reservoir releases.

“Lake Powell is often seen as the savings account for the Upper Basin states. If the reservoir is fuller, that means that Utah users might not need to cut to the same extent that they would in other years because we don't need to make sure that water is going downstream,” Gilson said. Lower Basin states — California, Nevada and Arizona — may not see as significant a change.

Gilson said officials could consider sending more water downstream, though there are no signs of changes to the mandatory conservation cuts the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation imposed on the states in August. The cuts require a collective reduction in water use of 1.25 million acre-feet, or about 1.54 billion cubic meters, annually over the next two years — enough to fill more than 600,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“In the basin, we're not really planning month to month based on these storms. We're planning according to a water year, and so the plan that's currently laid out for the water year does have those certain amount of cuts built in. So, it's unlikely,” Gilson said.

“There might be some room for modifications based on this decision-making framework. But again, this is the first year of that decision-making framework. I think a lot of us are curious how that's going to be implemented in practice. ” Earlier this year, officials were concerned reservoir levels could fall below minimum power pool — the level required for water to pass through hydropower turbines.

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An emergency action was taken to release water from Flaming Gorge Reservoir upstream to stabilize Lake Powell’s levels. The rise in water levels from recent storms will test how river operations are managed under the framework the Bureau of Reclamation introduced in August. It requires water managers to set plans every two years, subject to changes in hydrology over the next 10 years.

Gilson said that, with drought imbalances spanning the past 26 years, she thinks individual years like this can provide short-term relief but only delay larger decisions.

“For the next couple of years, we can stabilize our water use, but I still think that the basinwide challenges aren't going to be addressed just based on a good year of hydrology alone. One good year of hydrology isn't enough to really get us out of the crisis that we're in,” Gilson said. Gilson added that reservoir water use in Utah is primarily limited to the immediate geographic area.

However, higher water levels can also improve hydropower reliability and boost tourism. There have not been substantial impacts to boat ramp access, with only two ramps accessible. A Herriman couple said teenagers have repeatedly pounded on their door at night, and they hope the ongoing harassment will finally end. Kevin and Vicki Humphrey,Utah Gov.

Spencer Cox said Monday that Republicans must take a hard look at their policies and leadership following significant Democratic gains in the 2026 midUtah District Judge Tony Graf reserved 105 court dates in mid-2028 for the trial against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing political activist Charlie KMassie spoke to reporters moments after finishing reading the resolution on the House floor on Monday. Researchers believe the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water levels will delay emergency actions and conservation efforts needed by Upper Basin states, but it wil