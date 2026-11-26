The hatchery’s supply was severed in 2022 after its intake pipeline was rendered inoperable by drought and falling water levels.

The Lake Mead Fish Hatchery has resumed operations after almost four years without water. The hatchery's supply was severed in 2022 after its original intake pipeline was rendered inoperable by "persistent" drought and falling water levels in the shrinking reservoir, officials said.

All native fish had to be removed, halting conservation work. The Bureau of Reclamation—the federal agency that manages Lake Mead's operations—announced earlier this month that the hatchery was back online after a new pipeline was built connecting it to the Alfred Merritt Smith Water Treatment Facility near Boulder City, Nevada.

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"The design and construction of this new pipeline came together out of a mutual need to support rearing and stocking of threatened and endangered native fishes, such as the bonytail and razorback sucker," said James Stolberg, the fisheries group manager for the Lower Colorado River Multi-Species Conservation Program. "This project was a cooperative effort from the beginning, and its success is the result of our excellent partnerships and our shared commitment to conserving species and their habitats.