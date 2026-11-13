Lake-Effect Snow Expected in Ohio Before Weekend Warm-up

Lake-effect showers and snow are affecting the region today, with potential light accumulation overnight. Conditions improve by Monday with drier weather and temperatures rising to the upper 50s by next weekend.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake-effect showers are occurring across the region on a north flow. Scattered showers can be expected the rest of the day as temperatures hover in the low to mid 40s on a north wind between 10 and 15 mph.

Most precipitation will fall as rain during the daylight hours, but some snow begins to mix in towards sunset. Bursts of lake-effect snow are likely after dark this evening, continuing through the overnight and into early Saturday morning. This will occur inland away from the lakeshore and may lead to a light accumulation primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Also read Chicago weather: Lake-effect showers, possible snow expected through Friday

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App 19 First Alert Weather Radar Low temperatures drop from the low and mid 30s inland to the mid and upper 30s along the lakeshore tonight. On Saturday, the lake-effect snow changes back to rain and is confined to the primary snowbelt east of Cleveland. High temperatures stay in the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday still brings the opportunity for lake-effect rain showers.

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The Browns game does not look to be a complete washout, but a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Once again, temperatures hover in the 40s all day Sunday. Drier weather finally returns Monday and sticks around through the rest of the upcoming week. Temperatures begin steadily moderating and return to the upper 50s next Friday into next weekend.