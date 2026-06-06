Lake District Holiday Home Ban After Planning Battle

A businessman's £300,000 project to convert a disused waterworks into a holiday let in the Lake District has been blocked after a six-year planning dispute, with authorities ruling the building lacks facilities for permanent residence and locals celebrating the decision as a defense against rural gentrification.

A businessman from London, Mike Brett, purchased a stone structure known as The Filter House in the remote Hayeswater Gill Valley of the Lake District for £300,000 in 2020 with the intent to renovate it into a personal holiday home and rent it out to tourists.

The building, originally constructed in the 1920s as a filtration unit, sits about a mile from the nearest village of Hartsop and required £70,000 just to create access. Brett, 62, began advertising the property online as accommodation for up to ten people.

However, his plans quickly ignited fierce opposition from local residents and authorities who viewed the development as part of a larger problem of second homes and holiday lets that are hollowing out rural communities and turning the region into a tourist playground. The National Trust expressed concern about a gentrifying effect, while the Patterdale Parish Council condemned the proposal as unwanted, unneeded, and inappropriate for a remote and sensitive location.

One neighbour's planning objection highlighted the strength of local feeling, with another stating they would never support its use as a holiday let. The dispute spanned six years and involved two earlier rejected planning applications. The Lake District National Park authority ruled that the former filter unit could not be classified as a lawful dwelling because it lacked facilities for day-to-day living.

This decision was upheld by the independent Planning Inspectorate, meaning Brett cannot legally reside in the property and faces potential enforcement action. Brett has defiantly stated he will continue to use the property, claiming it has been used as holiday accommodation for 15 years, including by a previous owner.

However, planners determined he failed to prove continuous use as a holiday home for the required four-year period. The ruling has been welcomed by objectors, who argued the scheme would introduce traffic, light pollution, and domestication to a quiet valley. The parish council warned it would set a dangerous precedent, allowing anyone to convert disused buildings in the national park. Local resident Ben Whitmore detailed concerns about increased vehicle movement, deliveries, and disturbance in an unspoilt area.

Brett believes planners fear setting a precedent for remote buildings but insists he will continue using the house, blaming a single resident for orchestrating the campaign against him





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lake District Holiday Home Planning Appeal Second Homes Rural Communities The Filter House National Trust Planning Inspectorate Enforcement Action Gentrification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

District 40 raceRepublicans take top spots in early results

Read more »

'I feel like we're backtracking': Salt Lake City unsure about artificial turf rule changeA proposed text amendment would allow Salt Lake City residents limited abilities to use artificial turf in their front yard, but city leaders have concerns with how it's written.

Read more »

Salt Lake Arts Council calls on artists for Jordan River mural project in Rose ParkSalt Lake City put out a call for artists to create murals for four locations along the Jordan River Parkway in Rose Park.The city's Arts Council said selected

Read more »

Bosnia's World Cup pursuit begins at a home-away-from home in the American MidwestFar from its European homeland, Bosnia and Herzegovina has zealous fans in the American Midwest as it prepares for its second World Cup

Read more »