Lake Delivers Unforgettable Weekend in Brooklyn Despite Weather Woes

A candid look at DJ Lake's weekend shows in Brooklyn, including a canceled show due to severe weather, a triumphant return with extended capacity, and a special Knicks game stream.

DJ Lake made his annual summer pilgrimage to Brooklyn , landing at Under the K Bridge on Friday, June 5, and Sunday, June 7. Lake often kicks off the season for New York ravers with his arrival.

Prior to his shows, he hosted a party at PopUp Bagels in SoHo on Thursday, June 4. During that event, a fan approached Lake and said, 'Excuse me, you dropped something. The bass.

' Lake, ever the showman, captured the moment and transformed her words into the intro for both of his weekend performances. He had initially planned three shows, but day two on Saturday, June 6, was one of many New York events forced to cancel due to severe weather-60 mph winds, rain, thunder, and lightning. The Governor's Ball Festival also had to cancel performances, and the concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens was likewise called off.

Despite the disappointment, fans and Lake returned ready to groove on Sunday. Those with Saturday tickets could transfer to Sunday, with refunds available from June 8-14 via AXS or original point of purchase. To accommodate the extra crowd, Lake's team and promoter Bowery Presents (a subsidiary of AEG Presents) opened a second stage by Newtown Creek, curated by pop-up promotion company Renegade. This increased capacity from an expected 4,000 to nearly 7,000, according to show representatives.

As the sun set on Sunday, Lake made a triumphant return. Here are five standout moments from his New York City weekend. For fans already electrified by the Knicks entering the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, watching the final moments of Game 2 at a rave became a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Lake streamed the game on the screen behind him, allowing all 8,500 attendees to witness their team's victory.

Wearing a custom Knicks jersey, Lake dropped a remix that fueled the excitement. After the Knicks clinched the win, the mayor's office extended the venue's curfew by 30 minutes, letting fans dance until 12:30 a.m. On Sunday, set times were also pushed from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Following Saturday's cancellation due to high winds and storms, Lake addressed a fan question on Instagram, posting the exchange to his story.

He detailed the storm's dangers, explaining how high winds could cause equipment failure under the bridge.

'Electronic event production rigged under a bridge can be expected to fail, fall, be ripped apart, and any people around it could be seriously injured or worse-killed,' Lake wrote. 'It was a hard decision, and a costly one for me, my team, and the local promoters. But we felt it was most important that you or anyone else didn't die last night at the show.

' While Ayybo was originally set to open on Saturday, he instead appeared on Sunday for a back-to-back set with Tiga, who held the Sunday slot, so fans didn't miss out on either artist. Saturday's planned second stage, curated by Renegade, was moved to Sunday. Nestled by Newtown Creek, the stage formed a mini amphitheater featuring sets from Lauren Flax back-to-back with Mike Servito, Zillions back-to-back with Annabelle, and more.

The weekend exemplified both the resilience of the rave community and Lake's deep connection with his fans, turning a weather-induced setback into an unforgettable celebration





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