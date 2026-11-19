As TikTokers 'discover' Italy's third-largest lake, a new generation of Lake Como disciples arrives—and the hospitality scene is racing to keep up.

Ian Schrager’s second Edition property in Italy, a few months before the hotel’s official launch in 2025. When doors did open, Schrager sent a boomingto neighboring hotels, with guests Wallis Day, Martha Stewart, and DJ Marcelina rocking out to tunes that could no doubt be heard as far away as Bellagio.

This 10-Day Superyacht Journey Takes You Through Egypt for the Ultimate Solar Eclipse AdventureMarcelis’s floaties-as-art have since been replaced with flamingo-shaped pink buoys, another curiouser-and-curious moment in a destination known for its affluence, elegance—and reputation as a “destination for retirees,” says luxury travel advisor andJason Squatriglia.

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“There’s renewed excitement for what has historically been a destination for retirees in search of esteemed quiet luxury. Rather than a fizzled-out fate for this historic destination, the demand is still alive,” he says.were recorded in the wider Como area, up 10 percent from 2024, and 2026 is on track for 7 million—that’s a lot of heads in beds on 1,000-thread-count sheets.

“Ultra-high-net-worth travelers are still flocking to Lake Como in droves, but more recently, there’s been a huge shift in who’s traveling there, and where they’re staying,” says Squatriglia.a lot different compared to my first visit more than 20 years ago. I have been there at least a dozen times, slept in many of the historic villas and palazzos, toured the lake on a speedboat and its hills by foot and bike.

Now I see more people my age—dare I call us Gen Z and young Millennials—flocking to spots unmasked on social media; the average age of visitors to Lake Como has visibly trended downward in recent years. Meanwhile, as this cohort arrives, hospitality has changed to accommodate them: with edgier hotels and authentic guesthouses, wellness opportunities, and outdoor adventures that, metaphorically speaking, kick up more of a wake on the lake.

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“What’s changed is the way people want to experience ,” says Stoico. “There’s a new generation of visitors, often in their 30s and 40s, with considerable spending power. They still appreciate beautiful hotels and excellent service, but they’re also looking for contemporary design, interesting restaurants, wellness, and a more relaxed atmosphere. They want luxury, just without all the formality.

” Lake Como has always been favored as a summer retreat for nobility and celebrities. We know Armani, Stallone, and Versace have all had estates here at one point in time, but before them the European aristocrats were frolicking in private gardens and drinking spritzes. Places like, including golf lessons and open play days.

“It offers a welcoming and contemporary entry point into a place rooted in a century of tradition,” Guiseppe Fontana, president of the board of directors of Villa d’Este S.p. A., told“It allows young players to experience the club’s values while feeling that they belong to its future as much as its past. ” That sense of belonging doesn’t necessarily mean “more affordable,” says Stoico.

“Much of the new hospitality offering is aimed at wealthy internationals,” he says. “We’re not really seeing a more affordable destination, but a different kind of luxury. Lake Como is becoming younger in its image, but not necessarily more accessible. ”is slated to open in 2027 following a multimillion-dollar renovation of the 1920s art nouveau Grand Hotel Imperiale, and Ritz-Carlton will make its Italian debut when it moves into the former Hotel Grande Bretagne, a whopping 177,000-square-foot estate in Bellagio.

European hospitality brands are following suit with ain late 2028; and despite just opening Palazzo Venezia this year, Villa d’Este recently announced new plans to turn 19th-century Regina Olga into a stunning new luxury property. Finally,is slated to restore the 19th-century Grand Hotel Cadenabbia and open as a wellness sanctuary on Como’s western shore in 2028.

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“Of course, the tried-and-true gems of the lake are more popular than ever,” says Squatriglia. “However, the steady demand for luxury resorts has paved the way for the new kid on the block, too. ” With new openings aplenty, it sometimes feels like the romanticism of Como comes with a side of one-upmanship.with a larger lido designed by Neri&Hu. Oh, you have a Michelin restaurant?

I’ll bring a three-Michelin-starred chef to the lake. Call that a villa? Ma che vuoi?

“I do hope the lake keeps its local character. Beyond the beautiful hotels and Instagram pictures, there are real communities and a way of life that shouldn’t get lost,” says Stoico. How many destinations around the world can claim being a tourism hot spot for more than two centuries?

Bad Gastein in Austria is very slowly trying to rebuild itself as a destination for the elite as it once was in the 12th century, and even St. Moritz, a prime holiday destination in the early 19th century, is only seeing a boom in travel in the last two decades perhaps thanks to content creators creating thisWhile Americans love Lake Como, is it the quintessential Italian experience deep-pocketed nowadays?

“I think Lake Como has a rather unique position. It has always been associated with elegance, old money, and a certain timeless Italian lifestyle,” says Francesco Capece, co-owner of one of the best restaurants in Milan,.

“Today, especially among affluent younger Italians, it’s still considered a prestigious and desirable destination. That said, there’s a difference between admiring Lake Como and actually choosing to spend your holidays there. ”This 10-Day Superyacht Journey Takes You Through Egypt for the Ultimate Solar Eclipse AdventureThis Superyacht Expedition Includes a Private Chalet Buyout in the Remote Alaskan Wilderness‘Hope’ Review: Na Hong-jin’s Overlong Creature Feature Is a Guns-Blazing Riot of Bawdy Humor, Bad CGI and Brilliant Action