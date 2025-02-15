LaJoie Takes College Fund Gamble to Race in Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie secured his spot in the Daytona 500 by leveraging his children's college fund to finance the ride with Rick Ware Racing. LaJoie's dedication to racing led him to make a bold financial decision, ensuring he could compete in the prestigious event.

Corey LaJoie's unwavering desire to compete in the Daytona 500 led him to make a bold gamble, utilizing his children's college fund to secure a coveted seat in 'The Great American Race.' LaJoie found himself without a guaranteed ride for the 2023 season after parting ways with Spire Motorsports in the previous year. He concluded the year driving for Rick Ware Racing , participating in the final six races without any assurances for the future.

Ware expressed his willingness to field a second car for the Daytona International Speedway event, but it would be contingent upon a driver securing the necessary financial backing.LaJoie, who has become a father to three sons since 2020, made the courageous decision to invest his children's college fund into the endeavor, ensuring that another driver wouldn't seize the No. 01 Ford before he could find sponsorship. He revealed that he handed over the funds in January, stating, 'I was probably dumb enough to let my chips ride on the table and try to make this race on my own dime. It was all of my kids’ college fund rolled into one race.' LaJoie disclosed that the cost for the seat was a substantial 'four zeros, one comma,' but fortune smiled upon him before he reached Daytona International Speedway. Sponsors 'DuraMAX and Take 5 stepped in at the last minute and took me off the hook.'LaJoie's participation in the race became a reality after he secured a spot in one of Thursday night's qualifying races. He will join Cody Ware, giving Rick Ware Racing two entries in Sunday's race and bolstering Ford's presence in an event where manufacturers strive for mutual support to achieve competitiveness. LaJoie's 2023 Cup Series schedule with RWR will be limited, but he will also serve as a commentator for Amazon Prime Video's coverage of the Cup Series schedule. He is leveraging these platforms to promote his Stacking Pennies Performance Brand. The No. 01 car embodies the 'Stacking Pennies' concept LaJoie has developed, which centers around the idea that small victories pave the way for greater achievements. His Stacking Pennies podcast has gained immense popularity within NASCAR. While RWR has not yet revealed the extent of LaJoie's participation in races this year, his presence in the season's most prestigious event is undoubtedly a significant achievement. LaJoie expressed his peace of mind in parting with the substantial sum, describing it as a 'faith tester.' He acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the future but emphasized his excitement over fulfilling the initial goal of securing a spot in the 'Great American Race.' LaJoie's Daytona 500 journey last year culminated in a commendable fourth-place finish while driving for Spire. This year, fueled by determination and a touch of calculated risk, he aims to make his mark on the iconic race once again





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Daytona 500 Corey Lajoie Rick Ware Racing College Fund Sponsorship Racing Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona Memories as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his emotional journey returning to Daytona International Speedway after his father's tragic death. He reflects on his father's love for the track and his own path to acceptance. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's qualification for the Daytona 500 marks a significant moment for Earnhardt Jr. as a team owner.

Read more »

Goodyear Blimp Takes Flight at Daytona 500, Celebrates 100 Years of Aerial IconThe iconic Goodyear Blimp continues to soar at major sporting events, offering unique aerial perspectives and thrilling experiences. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the blimp takes center stage at the Daytona 500, showcasing its enduring legacy and adaptability in the face of technological advancements.

Read more »

2025 NASCAR Season to Kick Off with Daytona 500The 2025 NASCAR season will begin on February 16th at Daytona International Speedway with the iconic Daytona 500. The 36-race season will conclude in November with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Daytona Speedweeks will start on February 12th with pole qualifying and feature the twin Daytona Duel races on the following night. William Byron, the defending champion, will look to repeat his victory from the 2024 Daytona 500.

Read more »

JR Motorsports to Race in 2025 Daytona 500 with Justin AllgaierJR Motorsports, known for its dominance in the Xfinity Series, will make a one-off appearance in the 2025 Daytona 500 with Chris Stapleton's sponsorship and Justin Allgaier driving. This unexpected move opens possibilities for future Cup Series participation, but the team remains committed to its Xfinity Series program.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports To Debut in Cup Series at 2025 Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports, will make its Cup Series debut at the 2025 Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier driving. The No. 40 Chevrolet, sponsored by Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey, will need to qualify through speed or qualifying races to secure a spot in the race.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to enter Daytona 500 as owner with Justin Allgaier drivingDale Earnhardt Jr. will be an owner at the Daytona 500 for the first time in 2025 with Justin Allgaier driving and Chris Stapleton sponsoring the car.

Read more »