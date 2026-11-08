Actor Laith Nakli fears deportation as the Trump administration reopens his decades-old immigration case, one of 150,000 reinstated since January 2025, threatening his career and life in the US.

Actor Laith Nakli sits in his Manhattan apartment, holding a book titled A Second Chance, which he views as a symbol of hope for his own precarious legal future. The 56-year-old performer is currently stranded in New York, unable to travel to Los Angeles for the premiere of his latest film, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. This sudden halt to his career milestone is directly linked to the Trump administration immigration crackdown that has reopened his long-closed case.

Reopening of 150000 Immigration Cases Since January 2025

Nakli is one of nearly 150,000 cases that the Trump administration has decided to send back to court since January 2025. This massive administrative shift has created a climate of fear among immigrants, many of whom believed their legal matters were permanently resolved. For Nakli, the reopening means he is no longer safe from deportation, a risk that has forced him to avoid air travel and remain in his New York home during a critical promotional period for his upcoming project.

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Stereo Conspiracy Conviction Triggers Current Legal Threat

The root of Nakli's current vulnerability lies in a 2000 federal conviction for conspiracy to possess and distribute controlled substances, specifically illegal steroids. At the time, Nakli, a professional bodybuilder and Mr. Syria winner, pleaded guilty to four counts that carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He received three years probation, community service, and a fine of 3000 dollars. Although he argued that his then-attorney failed to advise him about mandatory deportation consequences, the conviction remains on his record and serves as the primary basis for his current immigration scrutiny.

Judge Frederic Block Offers Potential Path to Stay

Nakli's legal team has petitioned federal court to vacate the earlier criminal conviction, citing ineffective counsel regarding immigration risks. His fate may rest with US District Judge Frederic Block, who originally sentenced him nearly 30 years ago. Block previously praised Nakli's rehabilitation and acceptance of responsibility, stating that his recovery was noteworthy. Nakli hopes the judge will apply similar leniency now, potentially saving him from the very deportation that the current administration is aggressively pursuing.

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Career Success Contrasts with Ongoing Legal Uncertainty

Despite the looming threat, Nakli has built a successful acting career over three decades in the United States. He recently appeared alongside Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother and plays Uncle Nasseem on Ramy Youssef's Hulu show Ramy. Nakli describes the current situation as a dark cloud that follows him everywhere, noting that the uncertainty is a crazy fear that you live in. His colleague Ramy Youssef has provided support, highlighting the personal toll this legal ambiguity takes on a professional who has dedicated his life to the arts.

Impact on Immigrant Community and Future Outlook

Nakli's story provides a revealing window into the ups downs and uncertainties many immigrants face as they fight for a chance to say in the US. The Department of Homeland Security initially accused him of fraud in 2011, alleging he did not acknowledge an arrest in immigration paperwork, but the case was administratively closed two years later. With the case now reopened, Nakli and thousands of others must navigate a volatile legal landscape where past convictions can trigger immediate removal proceedings.