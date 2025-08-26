LAist Seeks Support Amid Federal Funding Cuts, Heatwave Continues

LAist reports on the impact of federal funding cuts, the ongoing heatwave in Southern California, and provides information about cooling centers.

Congress has cut federal funding for public media , resulting in a $3.4 million loss for LAist. We rely on the support of readers like you to sustain our non-profit newsroom. If you appreciate our work, we encourage you to subscribe to our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, receive a concise summary of the five most important stories to start your day in just three minutes or less.

The ongoing heatwave continues to grip inland areas, valleys, and deserts, but the National Weather Service predicts a return to normal temperatures by Thursday. L.A. County beaches are experiencing some relief, with temperatures finally dropping below the 80s. Today's highs are forecast to reach 74 to 79 degrees. Downtown Los Angeles, however, will remain warm, with highs anticipated to reach 91 degrees.L.A. County valley communities will experience a range of temperatures. Coastal areas will see highs from 78 to 83 degrees, while more inland areas will experience temperatures from 86 to 95 degrees. Orange County can expect mid-70s highs for coastal areas and mid-80s for inland regions. The Inland Empire will experience temperatures ranging from 88 to 96 degrees. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the L.A. County and San Bernardino County mountains this afternoon, including the Antelope Valley, I-5 Corridor, and San Gabriel Mountains. Isolated dry lightning strikes are also possible. Residents in L.A., Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties can call 3-1-1 for a list of cooling centers. Additionally, the city of Los Angeles provides a list of cooling centers on their website. If your desired center is at capacity or not operational, consider visiting a local, air-conditioned library and escaping the heat with a book.





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laist Federal Funding Public Media Heatwave Cooling Centers Southern California

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Springer Nature Seeks Detail-Oriented Individual to Support Open Access Agreements TeamSpringer Nature, a leading global publishing house, is looking for a detail-oriented individual to join their Open Access Agreement Team. The successful candidate will play a key role in managing data and preparing materials related to commercial open access publishing agreements with institutional customers.

Read more »

East Midvale Elementary seeks clothing donations to support students this school yearThe 2025 school year is here!As many kids head back to school, they are in need of supplies, snacks and even clothes.East Midvale Elementary Principal Amy San

Read more »

FDA seeks to classify 7-OH as Schedule 1 drug amid addiction concernsThe FDA does not approve 7-OH for dietary supplements or in food products.

Read more »

FDA seeks to classify 7-OH as Schedule 1 drug amid addiction concernsThe FDA does not approve 7-OH for dietary supplements or in food products.

Read more »

FDA seeks to classify 7-OH as Schedule 1 drug amid addiction concernsThe FDA does not approve 7-OH for dietary supplements or in food products.

Read more »

FDA seeks to classify 7-OH as Schedule 1 drug amid addiction concernsThe FDA does not approve 7-OH for dietary supplements or in food products.

Read more »