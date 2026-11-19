Lainey Wilson makes history by winning Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, tying the record for most wins in a single night.

In the early morning hours of Thursday (Nov. 19), Lainey Wilson officially secured her place in country music history by claiming the coveted Entertainer of the Year award at the Country Music Association Awards. This victory on Wednesday (Nov. 18) marked a definitive milestone in her career, representing her first win in this top-tier category and solidifying her status as the dominant force in the genre for 2024. The announcement came after a night where she amassed an extraordinary number of accolades, transforming a standard awards ceremony into a personal showcase of artistic supremacy.

Historic Night for Wilson and Country Music

Lainey Wilson's performance at the CMA Awards shattered long-standing records, tying for the most awards won by a single artist in one night. She matched the legendary mark of five major wins, a feat previously achieved by Johnny Cash in 1969 and later tied by Vince Gill in 1993, Alan Jackson in 2002, and Lainey Wilson herself in 2023. Her specific victories in this ceremony included Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, adding to her existing collection of national honors and demonstrating her unparalleled versatility across different facets of the industry.

Also read Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Open 2026 CMA Awards With Dolly Parton Tribute

Vince Gill Honors the Recording Artist

Vince Gill, a country music icon in his own right, played a pivotal role in celebrating Wilson's historic achievement during the live broadcast. He joined her on stage to present the Entertainer of the Year trophy, a moment that underscored the respect and camaraderie within the country music community. The presentation was not merely a formal handover but a symbolic passing of the torch, highlighting Wilson's rise from a rising star to the most celebrated artist in the genre. This interaction served as a public validation of her hard work and the organic growth of her fanbase over recent years.

Host Wilson Sweeps the Stage in Triumph

CMA host Lainey Wilson's friend and fellow country star, Lainey Wilson, had correctly predicted the sweep before the awards even began, and her prediction came to fruition with theatrical flair. As the evening concluded and the artist accepted her highest honor, Wilson took to the stage with a bedazzled broom to metaphorically and literally sweep the floor around her colleague. This playful gesture celebrated the total dominance of Wilson's musical catalog and visual presence throughout the night, reinforcing the idea that she had conquered every aspect of the competition.

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Choosin Texas Drives Unprecedented Success

The catalyst for this historic night was the album Choosin Texas, which has demonstrated remarkable staying power on the charts. The record has spent 28 weeks sitting at the top of the country music charts, a testament to its enduring appeal and consistent listener engagement. This albumic success has directly fueled four distinct No. 1 hits on the Country Airplay chart: Choosin Texas, Be Her, I Can't Love You Anymore featuring Morgan Wallen, and Loving Life Again. These chart-topping singles have kept the artist in the public eye continuously throughout the year.

Gratitude Expressed to Fans and Supporters

Following the ceremony, Wilson expressed deep gratitude to her supporters in a caption posted in the early morning hours of Thursday (Nov. 19). She acknowledged the whirlwind nature of her recent success and the collective effort behind her achievements. "Walking up on stage I have so many things going through my mind of what I want to say, but tonight was hard to come up with the right words," she shared. She explicitly thanked fans for loving the record, attending her shows, and believing in her artistry, noting that the year had been the most incredible journey.

The Dandelion Tour Expands Live Reach

Beyond the studio and award shows, Wilson has actively engaged with her audience through extensive live performances. She has spearheaded The Dandelion Tour, her first arena trek, bringing the songs from Choosin Texas directly to fans across the country. This touring expansion complements her chart success, ensuring that her musical impact extends beyond radio play and digital streams. The combination of chart dominance and live performance capacity positions her for continued success in the coming year.