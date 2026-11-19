Lainey Wilson dominates the CMA Awards with six wins including Entertainer of the Year. Taylor Swift makes a surprise return after 13 years in a night celebrating country music's elite.

Ella Langley captured the top honor at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards, securing the Entertainer of the Year title alongside five other major awards during the televised ceremony at Music City Center in Nashville on November 18, 2026. The rising country star also took home Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year, all for her hit track Choosin' Texas. She further added Album of the Year to her collection, marking a dominant night that saw her recognize her lifelong dream of winning the industry's most prestigious prizes.

Langley expressed deep emotion upon accepting the Entertainer of the Year award, noting that she has watched the ceremonies since childhood and viewed this specific trophy as the most significant achievement in her career. She mentioned that throughout the recording and promotion process, she constantly imagined how her songs would translate to a live crowd setting. This personal reflection highlighted the emotional weight of the night as she celebrated her sixth award, cementing her status as one of country music's leading figures.

Also read Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Open 2026 CMA Awards With Dolly Parton Tribute

Taylor Swift made her first appearance at the CMA Awards in 13 years, delivering an entertaining spectacle that drew immediate attention from fans and critics alike. Her performance stood out as a major highlight of an evening filled with high-profile collaborations and tributes. While Langley dominated the trophy count, Swift's surprise return signaled the event's commitment to showcasing both current superstars and legendary acts on one of the genre's largest stages.

Ella Langley hosted the ceremony, opening the show with a heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Dolly Parton. She was joined by co-hosts Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley, with the latter appearance serving as a nod to the decade-plus partnership Paisley shared with Carrie Underwood in hosting the awards. The evening also honored six decades of the CMA Awards, recognizing new talents alongside established icons such as Sammy Kershaw, Randy Travis, Clint Black, and Bill Anderson.

The CMAs aimed to honor lifetime achievement award recipients Brooks & Dunn with a star-studded tribute featuring multiple country artists. The duo, known for hits like Red Dirt Road, Boot Scootin' Boogie, and Brand New Man, are Country Music Hall of Fame members and previous Entertainers of the Year. However, the multi-artist performance was criticized for infusing the classic songs with an unnecessary hard-rock vibe. Halestorm's version of Boot Scootin' Boogie set this tone, which continued through HARDY's rendition of Hillbilly Deluxe, Brothers Osborne, Marcus King, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan.

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Chris Stapleton collaborated with Mumford & Sons for a rendition of their joint track Here, delivering a pleasant and crowd-pleasing performance that, while not a standout, was well-received. Meanwhile, Tim McGraw performed Don't Take The Girl for the first time at the CMAs, more than three decades after the song became a career-defining hit. Seated on a stool and wearing his signature black cowboy hat, McGraw conveyed the song's tender story with a sincere vocal delivery that highlighted its timeless message.

Brenna Mae Moroney performed her nominated song Beautiful Things from a flower-covered window pane setting that rose over the audience. The Red Clay Strays delivered a soulful performance of Revival, with lead singer Brandon Coleman showcasing his powerful vocals supported by a refined jamband vibe. Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert teamed up to perform Horses & Divorces, sharing a shot and a hug during the track's conclusion.

Luke Combs closed out the major performances with Miss You Here, wearing his signature black shirt and baseball cap. Langley performed twice, including a collab with Miranda Lambert, while Stephen Wilson Jr. teamed with Chris Stapleton. Zach Top welcomed Dierks Bentley to pay tribute to John Anderson, and more artists shone during their time in CMA Awards spotlight.

The evening was filled with top-notch performances, including heartfelt tributes, unique artist pairings, rollicking new song debuts and of course, a few surprises. Below, Billboard ranks each CMA Awards performance, counting down to the most memorable performance of the evening. The CMAs aimed to honor Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award recipients Brooks & Dunn with a star-studded performance.

Mumford & Sons and Chris Stapleton teamed up for a rendition of their collaboration Here, turning in a pleasant and crowd-pleasing performance, even if it wasn't a standout of the evening. More than three decades after earning a career-defining hit with Don't Take The Girl, newly-minted Country Music Hall of Fame member Tim McGraw offered his first CMA Awards performance of the song.

Moroney was nominated for two trophies at the CMA Awards, including song of the year for her song Beautiful Things. She brought that tender ballad to the CMAs stage, performing in the middle of the crowd, while seated on a flower-covered window pane setting that rose over the audience during the song, as she does in her headlining concerts. A sweet performance of a heartfelt song.

Vocal group of the year winners The Red Clay Strays turned in a soulful performance of Revival from their album Grateful. Lead singer Brandon Coleman's voice as powerful as usual, while the rest of the group supported his vocals with a refined, jamband vibe. Texas-born, powerhouse singer-songwriters Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert teamed up to perform Horses & Divorces.

Luke Combs has become one of country music's most consistent vocalists and performers, and his CMAs performance was no exception. Donning his signature black shirt and baseball cap, he performed Miss You Here, from his album The Way I Am, which earned a nomination for the CMA's album of the year. His vocals were top-notch and his band was tight-knit, delivering the high-caliber style of performance he's known for.

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Vince Gill opened the show by singing a heartfelt, piano-backed rendition of I Will Always Love You to honor late music icon Dolly Parton. He was then joined by Wilson, with Gill adding harmony. Straightforward and very touching, the moment made for a special tribute to the beloved Parton. Stephen Wilson Jr. and Chris Stapleton teamed up on I'm A Song, a look at the power of music in shaping and sustaining memorable moments.

Ella Langley led the CMA nominations this year with nine nominations and made her way to the winner's circle many times during the evening. She also turned in one of the evening's top performances with the fan-favorite Loving Life Again. The set was outfitted to look like a dreamy, dusky field, while Langley was accompanied by strings, lending more depth to the song's peaceful, hopeful feel.

In addition to hosting the CMAs, Wilson debuted new music, with Just a Woman. Wilson is known for strong-willed anthems such as Heart Like A Truck and Wild Flowers and Wildhorses, but this performance marked one of her most soulful, passionate ballads yet. Donning a flowing dress and her signature hat, the newlywed Wilson sang of romantic, passionate and complex love and delivered a soaring vocal that reminded everyone just why she's a multiple CMA entertainer of the year winner.

Zach Top used his CMA Awards performance to introduce a new song, Moonshine. The rollicking track was filled with his signature sizzling guitar licks and retro country flair. The set leaned into the song's barn burner pace, as the massive screen behind Top shone with images of a barn ablaze. Then, he welcomed Dierks Bentley for a tribute to the late country singer John Anderson, with a rendition of Anderson's 1983 hit Swingin'.

Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley each performed twice on the CMAs, this time teaming up with one another for the premiere performance of their collab Snakeskin Boots, featured on Lambert's Crisco album. The two were clearly having fun during their playful, sultry performance and the groovy energy was palpable. Tucker Wetmore took the show's energy to a new level, backed by a horn section as he grooved and commanded the stage for a performance of his own song Who Told You That.

Thirteen years after her previous CMA Awards performance, one of the world's biggest music stars returned to her country roots, as Taylor Swift performed I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5. Her effervescent performance began with Swift walking through the CMA's backstage area, and greeting artists including Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Brad Paisley along the way, before Bill Anderson handed Swift her guitar and she made her way to center stage.

Swift's always entertaining, fun and theatrical approach to performing was a perfect fit for the song, as both the staging and her outfit paid homage to the movie. Again nodding to her country music roots, she dipped into her country catalog by performing Our Song, which she performed on the CMA Awards stage in 2007, before returning to I Knew It, I Knew You, backed by guitars and horns, making it the most charismatic, memorable performance of the night.