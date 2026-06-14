Lainey Wilson spotted snacking on a boat in leopard-print bikini in recent Instagram dump

Lainey Wilson shares photo carousel on Instagram showcasing a lake day in a leopard-print bikini with friends, moments with her husband, fun bikini T-shirts and her shooting skills.

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In a recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old country superstar shared a carousel of photos of her"Life lately," which included pictures of her with her husband, Devlin"Duck" Hodges, in the studio and some on a boat with friends. While on the boat, Wilson was photographed snacking on a sandwich as she looked into the distance, while dressed in a leopard-print bikini, which she paired with a tan visor, small hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

Other photos show her in a group photo with her girlfriends, all of whom have on oversized white T-shirts humorously designed to look like they are wearing bikinis. Wilson shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a picture of her eating a sandwich while wearing a bikini.

Wilson shared a video of herself shooting a gun while dressed in her bikini shirt, as well as one of her sipping on a cocktail while sitting on part of the boat wearing the shirt, a visor and a statement necklace. She also showed off her shooting skills in the post, with a video of her shooting a bow and arrow in a store while dressed in a camo shirt and blue sweatpants.

"You are Adorbs! Love you Lainey ❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added,"happy looks SO good on you, LW.

"Wilson showed off her shooting skills with videos of her shooting a bow and arrow as well as a gun. Wilson and Hodges began dating in 2021 but kept their relationship quiet until making their red carpet debut in May 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The two continued to attend red carpet events together after their debut, with Hodges later congratulating Wilson on her entertainer of the year win at the 2023 CMA Awards on Instagram, complimenting her work ethic, and ending the post by writing,"I’m just thankful to call her my best friend. Love ya LW.

", about their wedding. "It made me feel giddy about turning the page into this next chapter of marriage. We were both anxious to say ‘I do! ’" The singer is currently on her Whirlwind World Tour, which kicked off in August 2025, with performances scheduled through October across the country.

Wilson had her big break in the music industry in 2019, with the release of her single,"Things a Man Oughta Know," which earned her a Grammy and climbed to number one on the charts. Her 14-year journey to success is chronicled in the "I’m not just a singer, songwriter, musician — that’s what I do," she told People in April.

"Trophies and awards are things that come along with success, but it cannot define me as a person, because that’s when I lose sight of who I am. I got to keep my head screwed on straight.

"Wilson got her big break in the music industry with the release of her 2019 single,"Things a Man Oughta Know. "





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