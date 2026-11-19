Lainey Wilson performs her new ballad "Just a Woman" live at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards. The song co-writes with Luke Dick and Shane McAnally follow her recent marriage.

Lainey Wilson stepped onto the stage at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 18, 2026, to perform a major career milestone. The country star temporarily paused her duties as the event host to deliver the live world premiere of her new single, Just a Woman. The performance took place at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, during a broadcast that highlighted her dominance in the music industry.

Wilson delivered a soaring country ballad that explores the emotional complexities of modern relationships. The lyrics of the track focus on the tension of being just a woman trying to love a man who drives her crazy yet whom she cannot leave. The song features the memorable line about being unable to get her ring off her hand, a detail that resonated deeply given her personal life updates.

Also read Lainey Wilson and Reba McEnire Highlight 2026 CMA Awards Ceremony in Nashville

This performance held special significance as Wilson recently married her longtime partner, former NFL quarterback Devlin Duck Hodges. The couple tied the knot in May 2026, adding a layer of personal authenticity to the romantic themes of the new song. The timing of the debut underscored the connection between her private happiness and her public artistic expression.

Just a Woman was co-written by Wilson alongside songwriters Luke Dick and Shane McAnally. This collaboration adds to her extensive catalog of successful singles released throughout 2026. Her recent musical output has been diverse and highly collaborative, demonstrating her versatility as an artist in a competitive market.

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The track follows a string of notable releases from the singer earlier this year. Her 2026 discography includes Phone, Keys, Wallet featuring John Mayer, as well as solo hits like Kinda Love It and Can't Sit Still. She also expanded her reach with The Jesus I Know Now featuring Brandon Lake and a duet version of Younger You with Miley Cyrus.

At the 2026 ceremony, Wilson carried several prestigious nominations that reflected her standing in the industry. She was nominated for entertainer of the year and female vocalist of the year, categories that recognize sustained excellence. These nominations highlighted her ability to maintain high critical acclaim and fan support over multiple years.

Wilson was also up for single of the year, a category that saw the top honor go to Ella Langley. Langley won for her hit single Choosin' Texas, marking a significant moment in the awards history. Ella Langley also made history by becoming the first act to earn the top two spots on the TouchTunes Frontline Chart.

Wilson's presence at the awards show was further amplified by other high-profile performances on the night. Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert took the stage to perform their duet, Horses and Divorces. Their appearance added to the star-studded nature of the event, which drew attention from country music fans globally.

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The singer's standing in country music is cemented by her impressive track record of awards and chart performance. She has won 12 Country Music Association Awards throughout her career, a testament to her longevity. Her awards include two entertainer of the year titles in 2023 and 2025, showing her consistent relevance.

Her discography includes five full-length albums that have achieved remarkable commercial success. Her 2024 release, Whirlwind, marked a major milestone by debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. It also debuted at No. 3 on Top Country Albums, marking her first top 10 debuts on both charts.

Wilson's crossover appeal is evident in her strong performance on the Billboard Hot 100. She has scored 14 entries on the main pop chart, proving her ability to resonate with a wider audience. The success of Just a Woman continues to add to this growing legacy of achievements and industry recognition.