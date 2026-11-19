Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill performed an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th CMA Awards. Taylor Swift cried as Parton's niece wore a special dress to honor the late icon who died at 80.

Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill delivered a heart-wrenching tribute to the legendary Dolly Parton during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night. The event, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, saw the audience moved to tears by the emotional performance of Parton's iconic hit, I Will Always Love You. This ceremony took place shortly after the death of Parton, who passed away at the age of 80 on August 25 following a private battle with cancer.

Wilson and Gill Sing Parton Hit Song

Wilson, who served as one of the hosts of the 60th Annual CMA Awards, joined Vince Gill on stage to sing the legendary track. The song was originally released by Parton in 1977 and has since become one of the most recognizable songs in country music history. Parton had recorded the tune for the fourth time earlier this year in January, collaborating with artists including Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Queen Latifah. This recording session marked the last time Parton re-recorded the track before her passing.

Also read Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Open 2026 CMA Awards With Dolly Parton Tribute

Taylor Swift Tears and Audience Reaction

As Wilson and Gill sang, the camera panned across the star-studded crowd inside the Bridgestone Arena. Videos shared to X captured Taylor Swift with tears in her eyes while watching the moving performance. The emotional weight of the moment was palpable, as the country music community gathered to honor a mentor and icon. Wilson addressed the crowd at the beginning of the ceremony with profound sentiments about the late singer's legacy and impact on the genre and its fans.

Danielle Parton Wears Tribute Dress

Parton's niece, Danielle, attended the event to honor the late icon by wearing a custom dress originally created for her aunt. Danielle, who was named the new brand ambassador for Parton's estate, wore a long-sleeved white dress featuring dazzling gold embellishments and eye-catching tasseled pieces. The outfit was specifically made for Parton's song Light Of A Clear Blue Morning, which was just nominated for a Grammy. Danielle explained that Parton had tried on the dress but never got to wear it for its intended purpose.

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Grammy Nods and Legacy Recognition

Parton earned several posthumous Grammy nominations following her death, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the re-recording of I Will Always Love You. She also received a nod for the song Here with the Zac Brown Band and an additional nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. Danielle Parton stated in an interview that wearing the dress was a special opportunity to honor her aunt's enduring legacy and artistic contributions to music.

CMA Awards Winners Announced Wednesday

The 60th CMA Awards also recognized this year's top artists in country music. Ella Langley won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year for Dandelion. Other winners included Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist of the Year, Brooks & Dunn for Vocal Duo of the Year, and Charlie Worsham for Musician of the Year. The Red Clay Strays won Vocal Group of the Year, and Stephen Wilson Jr. was named New Artist of the Year. The musical event of the year went to McArthur, featuring HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGArcy.