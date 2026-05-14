Lainey Wilson and Devlin Duck Hodges Tie the Knot in a Breathtaking Tennessee Cave Wedding

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson and entrepreneur Devlin Hodges celebrate their union with a custom Cajun-inspired wedding at the scenic Ruskin Cave in Tennessee.

The romantic journey of country music icon Lainey Wilson and former NFL quarterback turned entrepreneur Devlin Duck Hodges feels like it was scripted for a television drama.

Their meeting in 2021 began as a blind date that sparkled with instant chemistry, leading them from a dinner at Moby Dicky’s to the lively atmosphere of Silverado’s in Nashville. Since that first encounter, the pair became virtually inseparable, building a foundation of love and mutual support. This bond culminated in a heartfelt proposal in February 2025. Duck chose a location of immense significance to Lainey: the historic estate of the legendary George Jones in Franklin, Tennessee.

He meticulously adorned the front porch with rose petals and a curated collection of photographs capturing their last five years together. For Lainey, who holds a deep admiration for George Jones, the setting made the moment profoundly meaningful and unforgettable. The wedding took place in May 2026, set against the raw, natural backdrop of the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

The discovery of the venue was almost serendipitous, occurring when the couple spotted a billboard while driving through the Tennessee backroads. Upon visiting the site, they were immediately captivated by the cave’s rugged beauty and the unpretentious nature of the property. To bring their vision to life, they collaborated with Hugh Howser and Kate Steele of H Three Events. The goal was to create an atmosphere that felt warm, welcoming, and authentic to their personalities.

Lainey wanted to infuse her Louisiana roots into the celebration, ensuring a touch of Cajun flair. This was achieved by hiring the Rebirth Brass Band, a twelve-piece ensemble that brought the spirit of New Orleans to Tennessee, and serving a traditional Cajun meal prepared by the chefs from her own establishment, Bell Bottoms Up. Fashion played a pivotal role in the day's elegance, especially for a bride known more for her signature denim bell bottoms than for gowns.

Working with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn and the prestigious Oscar de la Renta team, Lainey donned a custom creation that remained true to her spirit. The dress featured intricate Japanese cherry blossoms around the neckline and throughout the fabric, symbolizing the importance of living in the present moment. Complementing her look were natural glam and timeless hair by Afton Williams and Mylan Medrano. Duck was equally polished, wearing a bespoke suit by D. Lacquaniti.

His ensemble was accessorized with a custom bolo, cufflinks, and a hat pin created with Mud Lowery, alongside Golden West Boots and a Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hat, all curated by their friend Raina Gir. A particularly sentimental touch included wedding jewelry displayed on a hand-painted bible, a gift from Jordan Wilson. The ceremony itself was a multisensory experience, held on a cobblestone ledge at the base of a trickling waterfall.

Surrounded by the sounds of singing birds and a gentle spring breeze, Lainey made her entrance in a white horse-drawn carriage, escorted down the aisle by her father. The couple exchanged vows and took communion in front of their closest family and friends, with the ceremony officiated by Lainey’s mentor, Wes Williams. The joy was palpable, especially in Duck’s wide smile as they committed their lives to one another.

As the newlyweds walked back up the aisle to the song Where Is My Husband! by Raye, the Rebirth Brass Band led the guests in a vibrant second line march toward the cocktail hour. The festivities continued with a dinner prayer led by Lainey’s mother and a night of high-energy dancing that lasted until the early hours.

The magical evening concluded with a sparkler send-off, as the couple drove away into their new life together in a vintage white Ford truck





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