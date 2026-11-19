Lainey Langley secures a record-breaking six awards at the 60th CMA Awards for Choosin' Texas. Explore the song's historic chart success, writer insights, and industry impact in this detailed report.

Lainey Langley made history at the 60th annual CMA Awards, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, by securing a record-setting six honors. While multiple trophy winners typically clutch their crystal hardware in the backstage press room, Langley arranged her awards along the stage front to avoid the risk of dropping them. Her omnipresence was evident throughout the evening, culminating in the Entertainer of the Year award, which prompted her humorous admission that she was sick of hearing her own voice due to the sheer number of acceptance speeches.

Choosin' Texas Dominates Awards and Charts

Langley's six wins were heavily anchored by her hit song Choosin' Texas, which took home Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. This sweeping victory arrived during a week where the track was dominating national charts, leading to seven Grammy nominations announced on November 16. The song's momentum continued through November 17, when BMI presented Langley and her co-writers Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor, and Luke Dick with an Impact Award during their country music awards ceremony.

Also read Choosin' Texas Breaks Streaming Record With 27th Week at No. 1

Industry data suggests Choosin' Texas is poised to tie the all-time record for the most weeks at number one on the Hot Country Songs chart. This milestone is expected when official chart numbers are released during Thanksgiving week, based on the current week's performance metrics. The historic run of the single highlights its significant cultural and commercial impact on the country music landscape following its release.

Writers Reveal Secret Behind Song's Success

Despite the song's undeniable success, the four writers attribute their triumph to luck and creative intuition rather than a calculable formula. Langley stated in the press room that she does not know exactly why the song resonates, emphasizing that she simply creates music that brings joy or catharsis to herself and her collaborators. She described the writing process as a means to feel through difficult emotions, noting that the goal is to connect with the audience on a human level rather than chase commercial trends.

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Co-writer Luke Dick echoed this sentiment, remarking that if the secret to the song's magic could be codified, it would be bottled and sold globally. Dick described the success as a combination of place, time, and magic, asserting that the writers were simply having fun and being themselves. He noted that the song emerged naturally from a session where the four participants felt good about the music they were creating, rather than from a calculated attempt to produce a hit.

Stakeholders Discuss Artistic Process and Industry Impact

Co-writer and coproducer Miranda Lambert addressed the longstanding debate regarding artistic suffering, acknowledging the commercial value of heartache in country music while rejecting the idea of artistic martyrdom. Lambert explained that while writers must use heartache as a muse and feel deeply, they must also move past the pain. She used the term wallow to describe the necessary period of emotional immersion before moving on, highlighting the balance between genuine emotional expression and professional longevity.

The awards ceremony also highlighted other notable achievements in the country music industry, including a first-time win for Devin Dawson. Dawson secured his first CMA trophy for coproducing the track Loving Life Again on Langley's album of the year. His win marked a significant milestone in his career, demonstrating his evolution from a performer to a recognized producer within the competitive Nashville scene.

Personal Milestones and Future Plans for Artists

Devin Dawson's journey to the award stage was accompanied by a memorable incident on the red carpet, where a screw-on cap from his silver collar bar fell off. Dawson and his handlers successfully scavenged the crowded carpet to recover the small nodule before the show. Beyond this minor mishap, Dawson is working to overcome several years of vocal issues that have sidelined his performance career. He expressed his commitment to stepping out of his comfort zone by producing a new song featuring Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest, which is expected for Mitchell's upcoming album.

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The event also featured reflections from veteran artist Vince Gill, who noted that he may have seen or participated in every CMA ceremony due to his 69 years of age and long-standing presence in the industry. Meanwhile, HARDY, a prominent winner at the ceremony, emphasized the importance of staying grounded by spending time in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi. These personal anecdotes underscore the blend of professional achievement and personal history that defines the country music community.

The 60th CMA Awards demonstrated the enduring power of collaborative songwriting and authentic storytelling in country music. Lainey Langley's record-breaking night serves as a testament to the impact of Choosin' Texas, while the insights from its writers and fellow artists reveal the complex emotional and professional dynamics behind the genre's biggest hits. As the industry looks toward the upcoming Grammy nominations and chart milestones, the focus remains on the artists who continue to shape the cultural narrative through their music.