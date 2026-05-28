Laila Hasanovic Reacts to Boyfriend Jannik Sinner's Startling French Open Upset Loss

Jannik Sinner losing in the second round of the French Open sparked a reaction from his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic.

Of course, this is part hyberbole. While Sinner was riding a 30-match winning streak and had appeared to be a step above every other tennis player in the world right now after having won his past five tournaments, he was never going to keep his winning streak going forever.

But just about nobody predicted that it would come in just the second round of the French Open against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Granted, the fact that Sinner was playing in some of the worst heat of his life might have made this more likely in hindsight. But the world's No. 1 player losing in the second round of a major tournament will never not be shocking.

Jannik Sinner's First Social Media Post After French Open Loss Gets Reaction From Laila Hasanovic While Hasanovic wasn't able to watch Sinner's match in person, it's safe to assume that she was watching the unexpected outcome play out on TV. What's for sure is that she saw Sinner's Instagram post in the wake of this defeat.

He posted a photo of him waving to the Roland-Garros crowd after the loss and wrote in the caption, "It was not my day today 💔 We’ve had an incredible year so far but now I need some time off. Thank you all for the amazing support and congrats to @juanmacerundolo on a solid match. See you soon. Au revoir, Paris 🇫🇷🙏🏻 Hasanovic liked this post from Sinner, showing her support.

And the two have probably been speaking since the loss as well, especially because Sinner now doesn't need to worry about preparing for his next match. It will be interesting to see where Sinner goes from here, and whether this defeat impacts his confidence heading into the other major tournaments this summer.

Then again, he's the world's No. 1 player for a reason, and has bounced back from adversity countless times in the past. It's safe to assume that he'll do the same after this French Open upset. Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites.

He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco , where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.





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