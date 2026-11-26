LAIKA's Coraline departs Hulu on December 1, 2024, after a lucrative 3D re-release. Fans can stream the Oscar-nominated film on HBO Max in 4K, joining two other studio titles in the final transition.

Animation studio LAIKA has confirmed that the 2009 stop-motion feature Coraline will leave the Hulu streaming library on December 1, 2024. This departure marks the end of the film's availability on the platform, with November 30 serving as the final date for subscribers to stream the title. The shift impacts the catalog of the Portland-based studio, known for its distinctive visual style and complex storytelling techniques that have defined its brand for over a decade.

The removal comes as LAIKA experiences significant commercial success with its latest release, Wildwood. The illustrated fantasy adventure follows a young girl who ventures into a mysterious forest after her baby brother is abducted by crows. As of November 22, Wildwood has grossed more than $52 million domestically, demonstrating strong audience appetite for the studio's return to feature filmmaking after a brief hiatus.

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Despite leaving Hulu, Coraline remains commercially vibrant following a successful theatrical re-release for its 15th anniversary in 2024. The strategy proved highly profitable, generating $38.3 million worldwide within its first two weekends of engagement. The film, directed by Henry Selick, continues to captivate audiences with its dark psychological themes and unsettling imagery that have become hallmarks of the LAIKA brand.

Teri Hatcher provides the voice for the Other Mother, a character whose offer to sew buttons over the protagonist's eyes remains a defining moment in animation history. The film is rated PG but is frequently cited by audiences for causing childhood nightmares due to its intense atmosphere. Selick previously directed The Nightmare Before Christmas, establishing a reputation for blending holiday themes with horror elements that resonates strongly in Coraline.

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With the movie leaving Hulu, viewers seeking to watch the film can now access it exclusively on HBO Max. The title is available on HBO Max in 4K resolution, offering a high-quality viewing experience for fans of the studio. This move aligns with LAIKA's broader strategy as it manages the archival distribution of its previous successes while promoting its new theatrical releases to global audiences.

The streaming change is not isolated to a single title. The departure from Hulu also impacts two other Oscar-nominated movies from the LAIKA catalog. All three movies represent a hugely significant period in LAIKA's history and are currently available on HBO Max. Travis Knight, LAIKA's leader, also received a second nomination for visual effects on one of these titles, a remarkable achievement for a stop-motion production.

For consumers, the transition requires a shift in viewing habits to access the LAIKA collection. Those who relied on Hulu for their animation marathon must now subscribe to or utilize HBO Max to continue watching these specific titles. The timing coincides with the Thanksgiving weekend, offering a final opportunity for binge-watching the studio's acclaimed works on their former home before the platform switch takes effect.

LAIKA's decision reflects the competitive nature of the streaming landscape, where content licenses are frequently renegotiated or expired. The studio continues to produce high-value content like Wildwood while optimizing its content portfolio across different platforms. The move to keep Coraline on HBO Max ensures the film remains accessible to a global audience in premium definition.

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The enduring popularity of Coraline demonstrates the long-term value of stop-motion animation in the digital age. Even seventeen years after its initial release, the film continues to attract new generations of viewers through re-releases and streaming availability. The strategic placement on HBO Max preserves the film's reach while allowing LAIKA to maximize revenue from both theatrical and home viewing markets.

Wildwood is currently enjoying strong box office performance, indicating that the studio's pivot to new stories is resonating with modern audiences. The film's success provides a financial buffer that supports the maintenance and licensing of its back catalog on major streaming services. This dual approach allows LAIKA to sustain its artistic output while navigating the changing dynamics of digital distribution.