Laid: A Dark Comedy Binge-Watch That Blends Mystery and Romance

Peacock's Laid follows Ruby Yao, a party planner whose ex-lovers start dying in order. This eight-episode dark comedy combines hilarious character dynamics with a life-or-death mystery, making it a perfect weekend binge.

Binge-watching an entire series over a weekend is a beloved pastime, and single-season shows are ideal for such marathons. Intense dramas keep viewers glued to their screens with cliffhangers and twists, while lighthearted comedies offer comfort and laughs.

For those who crave a blend of both, dark comedies provide the perfect balance: suspenseful plots interwoven with sharp humor and deep character exploration. One of the most underrated dark comedies in recent years is Peacock's Laid, an eight-episode series that masterfully combines mystery, romance, and comedy into a binge-worthy package. Based on the Australian series of the same name, Laid follows Ruby Yao (Stephanie Hsu), a 33-year-old party planner with a history of failed relationships.

Ruby is caught in a cycle of self-sabotage and bad luck, but she remains hopeful about finding true love. Her life takes a bizarre turn when she decides to attend her ex-fling's funeral and begins to notice that former lovers are dying one by one. Realizing she is cursed-every person she has ever slept with is dying in chronological order-Ruby must confront her past while navigating a new crush on Isaac (Tommy Martinez), a client whose girlfriend complicates matters.

With the help of her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) and Richie (Michael Angarano), the sole survivor among her exes, Ruby races to break the curse before more lives are lost. The series blends dark humor with genuine emotional stakes, as Ruby reconnects with old flames and confronts the patterns that have sabotaged her relationships. What makes Laid such a captivating binge-watch is its ability to balance laugh-out-loud moments with a gripping mystery.

Ruby is a messy and chaotic protagonist, whose flawed decisions keep viewers both cringing and rooting for her. The show cleverly uses each of her past relationships to explore themes of growth, accountability, and love. The central love triangle between Ruby, Isaac, and Richie adds romantic tension, while the life-or-death urgency drives the plot forward. Despite being cancelled after one season, Laid delivers a remarkably complete story, ending on a cliffhanger that leaves room for imagination but satisfies viewer investment.

With its witty dialogue, strong performances, and a unique premise, Laid stands as a prime example of how dark comedies can offer both thrills and laughs, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking a tight, entertaining series to consume in one sitting





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