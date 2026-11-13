Lahore Teen Killed by Lioness After TikTok Release from Cage

Police in Lahore arrest farm owner and TikToker Nouman Hassan after 19-year-old farmhand Talha is mauled to death by a lioness released for social media content.

A 19-year-old farmhand named Talha was killed by a lioness in Kahna, Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday after the predator was released from its enclosure for a social media video. The incident occurred at a private wildlife farm where Talha was working when the animal broke free and attacked him in front of his family members. The victim was immediately transported to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his severe injuries. Police have since arrested the farm owner and the TikToker responsible for filming the stunt. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and the legal violations involved in the incident.

TikTok Video Release Triggers Fatal Attack

The fatal incident began when the TikToker, identified online as Nouman Hassan, visited the private wildlife farm to create content for his social media platforms. Hassan arranged for the lioness to be removed from its cage so he could film a video featuring the big cat. Once released, the lioness became erratic and aggressive, turning on the farmworkers nearby. Talha, who was present at the scene, was mauled by the predator during this uncontrolled outburst. The attack happened quickly and violently, leaving the young worker with critical injuries that proved fatal despite medical intervention.

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Police Arrest Farm Owner and Content Creator

Lahore Police confirmed the arrest of both the wildlife farm owner and Nouman Hassan in connection with the death of the 19-year-old. A third individual was also taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. Police spokespersons stated that a case has been formally registered against the suspects for their roles in the tragedy. The authorities emphasized that the pursuit of online fame and viral content cannot justify the risk to human life. They explicitly noted that a passion for TikTok does not outweigh the sanctity of a human existence in the name of hobby or entertainment.

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Attempt to Conceal Incident as Dog Attack

Initial reports from the scene suggested attempts were made by those present to hide the true nature of the attack. According to police statements, there was an effort to claim that the injuries were caused by a dog rather than a lioness. This deception was quickly uncovered by investigators, leading to a more thorough scrutiny of the events. The victim's father and brother, who both worked at the wildlife farm, witnessed the entire fatal encounter. Their testimony likely played a crucial role in establishing the facts of the case and refuting the initial false narrative presented at the scene.

Punjab Wildlife Laws and Future Investigations

Under Punjab wildlife laws, it is strictly illegal to remove a big cat from its cage or keep one outside a licensed facility within Lahore. The lioness involved in the attack has been removed from the farm and handed over to wildlife authorities for further care and assessment. Police are currently investigating the lioness ownership permit to determine if proper documentation was in place. Investigators are also examining the safety arrangements on the farm to identify any negligence or regulatory breaches. The case highlights the dangers of keeping large predators in unauthorized or improperly secured environments for the sake of social media engagement.