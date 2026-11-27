A white-faced Capuchin monkey escaped Lagos Zoo in Portugal on November 23. Authorities and staff continue the search for the animal in the Algarve region.

The Lagos Zoo in southern Portugal is currently conducting an intensive search operation for a white-faced Capuchin monkey that escaped its enclosure earlier this week. The primate has been on the loose since Monday, November 23, prompting efforts by zoo staff and the National Republican Guard to locate the animal. The zoo, which is home to 170 different species of animals, is a popular attraction for both tourists and local residents in the Algarve region.

Details of the Primate Escape at Lagos Zoo

The escaped primate is identified as a white-faced Capuchin, a species renowned for its intelligence and dexterous hands. According to a source from the National Republican Guard speaking to Notícias ao Minuto, the monkey was last seen near an avocado plantation on Monday, November 23. The BBC notes that Capuchin species are considered the smartest of all monkeys, possessing large brains that contribute to their complex behaviors.

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Local reports indicate that the exact method by which the monkey exited its enclosure remains unclear. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the escape, the public has been reassured that the situation is not dangerous. Zoo staff have been working alongside the National Republican Guard to track the small primate since the incident occurred.

Stakeholder Positions and Animal Characteristics

The Institute for Nature Conservation and Forests stated that it has not yet been called upon to provide assistance in the search operation. While official government bodies have not yet intervened, the zoo's founder, Paulo Figueiras, provided context to Correio da Manhã regarding the animal's temperament. He described the monkey as small, vegetarian, and not dangerous to humans.

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White-faced Capuchins are specifically known for their playful nature, often engaging in games with one another. The Lagos Zoo houses a variety of other primates, including Siamang gibbons and Goeldi's marmosets. The escape of this single individual has drawn significant attention to the facility, which has been operating since 2000 and started with just a few animals before expanding its collection.

Real-World Impact on Tourism and Operations

The escape has occurred at a time when the zoo continues to serve visitors paying for admission. The attraction charges €17 for adult entry, while children and seniors over the age of 65 are charged €12 and €15 respectively. The potential disruption to operations and visitor experience highlights the delicate balance between maintaining a safe wildlife enclosure and providing an engaging tourism destination in the Algarve.

Efforts to locate the monkey are ongoing, with no immediate update on its recovery provided by the National Republican Guard. The focus remains on ensuring the safe return of the primate to its home at the Lagos Zoo. The situation underscores the challenges faced by conservation facilities in securing enclosures for highly intelligent species that are native to South America but thrive in managed environments abroad.