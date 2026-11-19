New details on Lagoon's new roller coaster were released on Tuesday at an expo in Orlando, Florida.

Attendees at IAAPA Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida J3 got to see parts of Lagoon's new ride, J3 Grand Prix, on Tuesday. Lagoon's J3 Grand Prix ride opens July 2027 as the first "hot racer" roller coaster in the United States.

The coaster features two launches, three inversions and 12 airtime experiences. FARMINGTON — Attendees at an expo in Orlando, Florida, got their first look on Tuesday at Lagoon's new roller coaster, set to open in July 2027.

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"This ride is going to be so spectacular," Freed said. "It's a custom layout, filled with iconic elements, state-of-the-art rider comfort, top-of-the-line safety features and groundbreaking innovation. " Freed unveiled new details about the ride at the IAAPA Expo.

Attendees got a first look at the J3 Grand Prix's train, which pays tribute to Lagoon's "One of the things that we pride ourselves on is the delicate balance of honoring the past by preserving our classic rides with the continuous desire to innovate, to break records and to bring the very best of our industry to the park," Freed said.

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"Replacing Jet Star 2 with J3 Grand Prix is a perfect example of that. " The new ride consists of a single-file train with 10 individual seats. Freed said this ride is different from Jet Star 2 because riders get to sit alone in a cockpit. Riders who are at least 4 feet tall will be able to experience two launches, three inversions and 12 airtime experiences.

The J3 Grand Prix will also become Lagoon's first multi-launch coaster and its first roller coaster manufactured by Intamin, a renowned coaster manufacturer that hosted a press conference alongside Lagoon to unveil the ride's train at the IAAPA Expo.for $189.95 plus tax until Nov. 30 for Black Friday. With regular season passes usually priced at $249.95, Freed said if anyone is looking to save money on season passes, the best time to get those is now.

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