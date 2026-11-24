The data, which in prior years were sent out weekly and earlier in the season, are now being made available monthly

The data, which in prior years were sent out weekly and earlier in the season, are now being made available monthly. We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email.

By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. A change in how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collects vaccination data during flu season could lead to worse outcomes for patients and hamstring the work of primary care and emergency doctors in combatting the disease.and RSV vaccination data for the 2026–2027 season began on October 1 and would be released on a monthly basis.

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That’s a stark contrast to previous years, when CDC data on respiratory illness vaccinations were made available in September or October, says Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist at Yale University. Because of the change, the CDC’s latest statistics did not come out until last week, well into flu season.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

“CDC’s role here is to summarize all these data sources to get a national pulse of the state of vaccination in the U.S. every fall,” Jetelina says. “It’s imperfect but the best we’ve got. ” The delay in data is already affecting family and primary care doctors who are dealing with the annual surge in respiratory illnesses, experts say.

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“In past years, weekly updates meant that by mid- to late November, we already had several weeks of real-time vaccination estimates to work with,” said the American Academy of Family Physicians in a statement to. “This year, we’ll have a delayed picture in the middle of flu season.

Family physicians and other clinicians rely on frequent, up-to-date information to keep an eye on respiratory viruses, know what is circulating in the community and recommend vaccines to patients and their families at the right times. The more current the data, the better we can protect our communities.

” Local health departments also use the data to pinpoint at-risk populations that have not received their shots and conduct outreach operations, says Neha Pathak, chief physician editor of health and lifestyle medicine at WebMD. But that is made more difficult by having less up-to-the-minute data. It’s unclear why the CDC opted to change the collecting and reporting methods for flu vaccination statistics. The agency did not respond to a request for comment.

But over the past year, the CDC has struggled to provide current data on an assortment of vaccines. In February an audit revealed the agency hadThe CDC, which is overseen by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a notorious vaccine skeptic, alsoits usual flu and COVID shot campaign this year—leading top medical organizations to launch their own campaign as a proxy.

The data lag ultimately makes physicians’ jobs harder at an already challenging time of year, when emergency rooms and primary and urgent care offices are slammed with people with respiratory ailments, Pathak says. Physicians use the data to estimate how big of a surge in patients with flulike symptoms to expect—that can help ensure adequate staffing and protections for patients, she says.

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“That gives us a chance to prepare and think about what kind of staffing levels we might need,” Pathak says. “That’s particularly important in emergency rooms in different regions, so we really need that region-specific information. ”Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money.

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