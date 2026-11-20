ECB President Lagarde warned that Europe has a limited window to seize the benefits of tokenization and establish rules before market fragmentation occurs.

The ECB president said Europe’s market for tokenized securities could split into platforms that cannot settle trades with one another. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that Europe needs common rules for tokenized securities before incompatible standards take hold across trading platforms.blockchain technology lets firms issue, trade and settle securities on a single platform.

The global markets for tokenized assets was worth about 23 billion euros in March, five times its size a year earlier, she said. Europe could build a single market for those assets, Lagarde said, but if platforms adopt different rules as they grow, they may be unable to settle trades with one another. She said lawmakers have a role alongside the ECB. , giving financial institutions a way to settle tokenized securities trades in central bank money.

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Earlier in November, the European Stability Mechanism used Pontes to settle a 1 billion euro digital bond.. It plans to publish a blueprint in 2028.