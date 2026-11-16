The Lafourche Parish Coroner confirms Kenan Urker died of accidental poly-substance toxicity. Gypsy Rose Blanchard mourns her ex-fiancé and father of their daughter, Aurora, as investigation concludes.

The official cause of death for Kenan Urker has been determined to be accidental poly-substance drug toxicity, according to the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office. The coroner announced this conclusion on Monday, November 16, marking the official closure of the case with no further testing pending.

This medical determination contrasts with the ongoing status of the Sheriff's Office investigation. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office stated on Monday, November 15, that they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, maintaining that their inquiry remains separate from the coroner's medical findings.

Also read Gypsy Rose Blanchard Responds to Ken Urker Death Investigation

Coroner Ruling Concludes Medical Inquiry

The coroner's statement confirms that the final cause of death is accidental poly-substance drug toxicity. The office declared the case complete, indicating that all medical examinations have been finalized and no additional forensic work is required for the medical determination.

Authorities noted that while the medical cause is established, the Sheriff's Office is not releasing additional information at this time. They stated they will provide further updates only when the investigation reaches a point where more details can be shared with the public.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Mourns Her Ex-Fiancé

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 35-year-old mother of Urker's child, responded to the news with profound grief. Speaking on Sunday, November 15, she described the coroner's ruling as disgusting to hear, emphasizing that Urker was the love of her life.

Blanchard identified Urker as an amazing father and a deeply loved man. She described him as her soulmate and her red string, asserting that their connection transcends time, distance, and even death. She noted that she has known Ken for almost nine years.

Background Of The Tragedy And Family

Urker was found dead inside a Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1, which marked his 34th birthday. The initial call to 911 was made by Gypsy's sister-in-law, Anita Blanchard, who requested a wellness check. Anita had claimed that Urker was in a dark place.

Urker is survived by his 22-month-old daughter, Aurora. The couple met in 2017 as prison pen pals when Blanchard was incarcerated for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother. Blanchard was released from jail in December 2022.

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Future Plans And Lasting Connection

Months before his death, Blanchard discussed her ideal wedding with Urker in a May interview. She expressed a desire for a big wedding with a poofy dress, rather than a quick ceremony. The couple's marriage ultimately did not last, but their bond through their child remains central to their shared history.