Erik Haula scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:48 to play, Alex Laferriere had a goal and three assists, and the Los Angeles Kings overcame Cutter Gauthier's NHL record-tying 20th goal in November during a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Erik Haula scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:48 to play, Alex Laferriere had a goal and three assists, and the Los Angeles Kings overcame Cutter Gauthier's NHL record-tying 20th goal in November for a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Gauthier scored on a power play in the first period, matching the one-month record set by Joe Malone in 1921 and tied by Teemu Selanne in 1993. The 22-year-old Gauthier scored nine of his 20 goals on the power play, and he had four hat tricks in his remarkable November.

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Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who blew a two-goal lead in the third period before rallying to sweep back-to-back games in the Freeway Faceoff rivalry series after winning 5-3 at Anaheim on Friday. Kevin Fiala scored his first goal of the season while Laferriere put up a career-best four points for Los Angeles, which has revitalized its season with five wins in six games after a slow start under new coach Peter Laviolette.