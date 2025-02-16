LAFD Could Have Averted Palisades Fire Tragedy With Pre-Deployment of Engines, Former Chiefs Say

The Los Angeles Times reports that the LAFD, hampered by budget cuts, did not pre-deploy additional fire engines to the Pacific Palisades before the devastating Palisades Fire on January 7th. Former fire chiefs argue that this decision significantly delayed the firefighting response and exacerbated the fire's impact. They claim that pre-positioning engines closer to the fire-prone areas could have mitigated the tragedy.

The Los Angeles Fire Department ( LAFD ) could have pre-deployed ten engines to the Pacific Palisades ahead of the deadly Palisades Fire on January 7, but chose not to, according to former fire chiefs quoted by The Los Angeles Times. The LAFD , led by Chief Kristin Crowley, apparently declined to pre-deploy resources on January 6, ahead of extreme winds, due to budget cuts that made the department reluctant to pay overtime.

This decision meant that it took 18 minutes for firefighters to respond to the first 911 call about the brush fire that became the massive Palisades Fire. By then, it was almost too late to stop the wind from fanning the first flames. The LAFD could have sent at least 10 additional engines to the Palisades before the fire — engines that could have been on patrol along the hillsides and canyons, several former top officials for the department told The Times. The Palisades fire’s toll might not have been as bad if extra engines had been pre-positioned much closer to the most fire-prone areas than the two Palisades stations, the ex-chiefs said. They also noted that LAFD officials pre-deployed significantly fewer engines citywide on January 7 than they did in response to wind warnings in previous years, including 2011, 2013 and 2019





