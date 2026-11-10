LAFC forward Jacob Shaffelburg suffers rib fractures and collapsed lung in Seattle loss

Canadian international Jacob Shaffelburg sustained multiple rib fractures and a pneumothorax after a heavy foul by Seattle defender Jackson Ragen during LAFC's Decision Day defeat at Lumen Field, casting serious doubt on his availability for the MLS Cup playoffs beginning November 19.

Trinity AudioCanadian international Jacob Shaffelburg suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung during the Los Angeles Football Club’s regular-season finale on Saturday in Seattle.

The club did not provide a recovery timetable, however Shaffelburg’s participation in the MLS Cup playoffs, which run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 18, appears doubtful at best. LAFC, seeded sixth in the Western Conference, faces St. Louis CITY, seeded third, in a best-of-three first-round series starting on Nov. 23. Shaffelburg entered the Decision Day defeat to the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in the 72nd minute, replacing forward Armindo Sieb.

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The 26-year-old winger had to be removed seven minutes later following a heavy foul from Seattle defender Jackson Ragen, who received a yellow card from referee Filip Dujic. On the play leading to Shaffelburg’s injuries, the fleet-footed attacker, a member of the 2026 Canadian World Cup squad, sprinted with the ball up the right sideline. Shaffelburg was knocked to the turf in a duel with Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo before quickly rising to recover the ball.

At that moment, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Ragen crashed full speed into the 5-11, 161-pound Shaffelburg and drilled the Nova Scotian’s upper body with his right shoulder. Shaffelburg immediately writhed in pain and clutched his chest. He walked off the field with help and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

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Joining LAFC in a trade with Nashville last December for $1 million in General Allocation Money – $500,000 in 2026 and $500,000 in 2027 – Shaffelburg underwent groin surgery in January, delaying his Black & Gold debut until April. Shaffelburg rounded into form ahead of the World Cup and played off the bench in each of Canada’s five matches.

For interim LAFC head coach Xavi Tamarit, who replaced Marc Dos Santos at the start of October, Shaffelburg appeared in five of six matches, starting two and contributing an assist as a substitute against Austin in the club’s only victory during that stretch. Making 13 starts in 28 appearances across all competitions for LAFC, Shaffelburg has five assists in 1,200 minutes.