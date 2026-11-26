In late October, the city of Lafayette moved 28 truckloads of dirt from a plot of land behind the city's fire station to Coal Creek Cemetery, which the city also owns.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — In late October, the city of Lafayette moved 28 truckloads of dirt from a plot of land behind the city's fire station to Coal Creek Cemetery, which the city also owns.

A few weeks later, residents say they found human remains at the fire station site which were from historic Lafayette Cemetery. Now residents are calling on city leaders to search a dirt pile they say contains human remains disturbed from the historic Lafayette Cemetery — remains they say include members of their own families. Local historians Frank Acrhuleta and Doug Conarroe say the state archaeologist advised the city against moving the soil before it could be fully examined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The state archaeologist recommended to the Lafayette City staff not to remove any dirt from behind the Lafayette Fire Department until they went ahead and sniffed through the entire pile of dirt," Archuleta told Denver7's Tyler Melito. "Basically they went ahead and they did it anyway. They moved it out here without City Council knowing about it, the mayor not knowing about exactly when they moved that dirt and all that.