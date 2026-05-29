Lafayette 148 Resort 2027: Go West

Lafayette 148 Resort 2027 Collection Review: Southwestern influences with the polish of a decidedly urban wardrobe, offering subtle nods to escapism.

Creative director Emily Smith took her Lafayette 148 woman out West for resort, looking beyond the expected Georgia O’Keeffe references and instead toward the creative women who left New York for Santa Fe to build quieter, art-driven lives.

The collection balanced Southwestern influences with the polish of a decidedly urban wardrobe, offering subtle nods to escapism while staying grounded in the realities of how women actually dress.

“There was this idea of New Yorkers going to New Mexico and taking away all of the society clothing and stripping it back to the bare minimum,” Smith said during a preview. “As an understated brand, that felt really right. ” That tension between city and desert — “Santa Fe versus New York,” as Smith put it — ran throughout the collection.

Brand signatures remained intact: elongated tailoring, rich neutrals and fluid layering softened with rounded silhouettes, blanket-like wraps and scarf details that added an arty ease without veering into costume. The standout pieces came through texture and fabrication. Smith avoided literal denim, instead recreating its spirit through elevated materials like cashmere wool flannel, marine-opal-textured fabrics and denim-look suede. Hand-painted bandana motifs, created by the brand’s in-house textile team in New York, appeared on scarves, handkerchief dresses and fluid separates.

The visible brushstroke effect with imperfect lines gave the prints a more personal, handcrafted quality. Whipstitched leather, horn snaps and subtle fringe added a refined equestrian edge. Leather remained a focal point for the brand.

“It’s one of the most fun things to work on because you can constantly make it feel new,” Smith said. “Even just the stitching detail totally changes the vibe. ” There was warmth throughout the lineup — from reversible shearling coats to softly draped knits and earthy sky-to-sand color gradations that can work in a variety of climates.

Resort collections live on the retail floor longer than almost any other season, and Smith understood the assignment: clothes that feel polished and wearable, but still offer a small sense of escape and ease of dress.

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