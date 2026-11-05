Lady Vols Volleyball Face Miss State And Alabama This Weekend

Tennessee volleyball hosts Mississippi State and Alabama at Food City Center this weekend. Chelsea Sutton's status is key as Lady Vols aim for SEC momentum.

Cheryl Reeve's Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team faces a critical weekend at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The program hosts two remaining home matches this weekend, starting with Mississippi State on Friday, October 23, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The regular season concludes with Alabama on Sunday, October 24, at 2 p.m. ET. Both contests serve as Salute to Service matches presented by Standard Nuclear.

Chelsea Sutton Status And Blocking Concerns

Tennessee head coach John Daaum must address the absence of middle blocker Chelsea Sutton for the upcoming home stand. Sutton suffered an injury during the 3-1 home victory over Vanderbilt the previous week. That win capped a seven-match SEC winning streak for the Lady Vols, but her return is uncertain for the Friday and Sunday matches. Sutton ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with 1.27 blocks per set. She also holds a formidable .399 hitting percentage in conference play.

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The impact of Sutton's absence was evident in recent road losses. At Texas A&M in College Station, the Aggies recorded 16 team blocks compared to Tennessee's 12. Kaia Castle accounted for 12 of those blocks. In a subsequent match at Missouri, the Tigers outblocked the Lady Vols 14-7. Eva Smith recorded six blocks, and Kimani Johnson added five for the Tigers. Coach Daaum and the team must find a way to compensate for this defensive deficit at home.

SEC Standings And Mississippi State Threat

Tennessee enters this weekend tied for fifth place in the SEC standings with a 7-4 conference record. Missouri and Texas A&M share this position with the Lady Vols. Kentucky, Texas, and Vanderbilt sit one game ahead in the race. Florida leads the conference alone with an impressive 10-1 record. Mississippi State brings a 17-5 overall record to Knoxville. The Bulldogs arrive with a four-match winning streak but hold a 2-4 record in SEC road matches.

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Mississippi State relies heavily on its back-row defense to challenge Tennessee's attack. The Bulldogs lead the SEC with 15.36 digs per set. Senior McKenna Yates records 339 digs, ranking second in the league. Lindsey Mangelson leads the offense with 278 kills, and Bernardita Aguilar adds 210. Junior setter Cayley Hanson directs the team with 597 assists. Tennessee faces a tough test against this disciplined defensive unit.

Tennessee Attack Vs Alabama Senior Day

Tennessee's offense ranks first in the SEC with 14.45 kills per set. The team also holds the second-highest hitting percentage at .282. Setter Caroline Kerr orchestrates the attack with precision. Kerr surpassed 4,000 career assists during the match at Missouri. She currently sits at 4,046 assists, the highest total among active players in the conference. Kennedi Rogers averages 4.30 kills per set and recorded 24 kills in the loss at Texas A&M.

Sunday's match against Alabama doubles as Senior Day for the Lady Vols. The program will honor Nia Hall, Sydney Jaynes, Caroline Kerr, and Mackenzie Plante before first serve. Alabama enters with a 9-11 overall record and a 1-10 SEC mark. The Crimson Tide have lost six consecutive games. Their only conference win was a 3-1 home victory over South Carolina on October 9. Five of Alabama's ten losses have gone to five sets.

Final Stretch And Home Court Advantage

Tennessee boasts a strong 9-1 record at Food City Center this season. The only home loss occurred in five sets against Texas on September 25. A sweep of the weekend series would improve the Lady Vols to 9-4 in league play. This result would provide valuable momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. Alabama's Laney Hennessee leads the Tide with 245 kills and 3.14 kills per set.

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Alabama's setter Hannah Parant leads the team with 719 assists and 39 aces. Parant ties for the SEC lead in aces after leading the conference with 52 last season. Libero Dionii Fraga has 216 digs and reached double digits in 11 matches. Lily Gervase leads Alabama at the net with 69 blocks. Current military members and veterans presenting a Military ID or DD214 will receive complimentary admission for themselves and immediate family members at both gates.