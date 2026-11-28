Tennessee basketball overcame a poor shooting performance and lackluster defense to defeat Florida Gulf Coast, with forward Aaliyah Moore criticizing the team for falling short of their turnover standards.

November 27, 2026 - Tennessee forward Aaliyah Moore shows emotion during the game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, FL.

| Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athleticsgot off to a sluggish start, and at times, Tennessee didn't look like the team it has been this season.called the team disconnected at times. It could be said that the Lady Vols were fortunate to leave with a win. After the game, forward Aaliyah Moore gave an honest assessment of the Lady Vols' shortcomings. Moore felt the performance wasn't up to the standard, starting with how few turnovers Tennessee forced.

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"Yeah, well, I'm looking at this paper right now. And, I mean, they only had 18 turnovers," Moore said.