Lady Vols Dominate Coppin State With Balanced Scoring and Rebounding

Tennessee women's basketball defeats Coppin State behind Kaylene Smikle's 18 points and Gabby Minus double-double, showcasing team depth under coach Kim Caldwell.

Tennessee women's basketball secured a decisive victory against Coppin State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville. Head Coach Kim Caldwell guided her squad through a performance defined by collective effort rather than individual dominance. The Lady Vols utilized depth and versatile skill sets to control the game from multiple angles. This win highlights the strategic breadth of the Tennessee roster as they continue their season preparations.

Smikle Ignites Third Quarter Surge

Kaylene Smikle served as the primary offensive catalyst for Tennessee during the match. She finished as the team's leading scorer with 18 points in just 16 minutes of playing time. Her efficiency was notable, as she shot 7-of-12 from the field and connected on two of five three-point attempts. The most critical moment came when she scored all 10 points during a 10-0 run to open the second half. This surge allowed Tennessee to build a significant lead and create separation from the opposition. Her ability to score in bursts provided a crucial spark during the decisive phase of the contest.

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Minus and Janneh Control the Glass

Gabby Minus continued her strong start to the season with a double-double performance against Coppin State. She recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds, demonstrating impact beyond traditional scoring metrics. Although she struggled from the floor shooting 1-of-9, she compensated by converting 10-of-12 free throws and adding two assists. Meanwhile, Fatmata Janneh proved to be a force on the boards, collecting a game-high 13 rebounds in only 19 minutes. Janneh secured nine defensive rebounds and four offensive rebounds while adding five points. Her presence on the offensive glass helped Tennessee maintain additional possessions and solidified their interior advantage.

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Supporting Cast Adds Efficiency

Kennedy Fauntleroy delivered an efficient all-around performance with 12 points and seven assists in 22 minutes. She shot 4-of-8 from the field, including one three-pointer, while committing zero turnovers. This balance made her one of the most productive players during the matchup. Aaliyah Moore contributed 11 points in 19 minutes, shooting 4-of-7 from the field. She was particularly effective from deep, hitting both of her three-point attempts, while also adding two rebounds and two assists. Riley Makalusky provided a spark off the bench with eight points in six minutes. She made all three of her field-goal attempts and both of her three-point tries. Her quick efficiency underscored the depth available to the coaching staff.

Team Stats and Future Outlook

The collective effort resulted in Tennessee finishing with 98 points, 50 rebounds, and 19 assists. The distribution of contributions from starters and bench players alike showcased the roster's versatility. Smikle, Minus, Janneh, Fauntleroy, Moore, and Makalusky all found ways to make an impact in different areas of the game. This multifaceted approach suggests that depth will be a defining characteristic for the Lady Vols. Coach Caldwell has assembled a group capable of handling varied defensive schemes and maintaining momentum. The performance against Coppin State serves as a positive indicator for the team's trajectory. Fans and analysts will watch closely to see if this balanced attack can sustain itself against tougher competition in upcoming games.