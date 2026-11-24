Lady Teresa Clarke confronts local opposition to her Bibury home proposal and land donation for a school and cemetery, sparking debate over conservation and tourism.

Lady Teresa Clarke, the ex-wife of Sir Toby Clarke, has triggered a significant dispute in the Cotswold village of Bibury regarding plans to construct a three-bedroom residence and donate land for public use. The controversy centers on her application to build a new home in the settlement, which Forbes magazine recently designated as Britain's most beautiful place, alongside a proposal to provide a small plot of land for expanding a cemetery and constructing a new school building. More than 40 residents have formally objected to the planning application, challenging the developer's assertion that the property will harmonize with the surrounding 19th-century cottages despite her commitment to the local architectural style.

Architectural Dispute and Land Controversy

The core of the disagreement involves the proposed donation of land that Leslie Smith, a local resident, identifies as protected local green space within the district's Local Plan. Smith, whose property faces the development site, argues that introducing a new dwelling in this specific historic zone will fundamentally alter the village's character in an incongruous manner. He emphasizes that the area is a protected conservation area that has remained visually unchanged for a century, making any new construction an infringement on its historic integrity. Other neighbors have echoed these sentiments, describing the proposal as fundamentally flawed and wholly disproportionate to the existing fabric of the settlement.

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Resident concerns extend beyond mere aesthetics to the preservation of open space, which they describe as an essential green lung for the community. One villager noted that the proposal threatens to irreversibly damage a cherished piece of open green space, arguing that even a tasteful house would be entirely out of keeping with the historic character of the area. The objections highlight a deep-seated fear that the development would prioritize private residential interests over the collective protection of the village's heritage and natural environment, despite Lady Clarke's intentions to support the community through land donations.

Stakeholder Opposition and Shifting Support

The initial backing for the planning application from the parish council has withdrawn following the intense opposition from the local community. This shift in stance underscores the severity of the backlash, as the local leadership now aligns with the residents who are concerned about the fragile state of the village due to overtourism and the pressure on narrow roads. The parish council's reversal suggests that the volume and quality of resident objections have forced a reevaluation of the development's compatibility with local planning goals and community welfare.

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Lady Teresa Clarke, who currently resides five miles away in Coln Saint Aldwyns, has expressed her reluctance to engage in conflict with the community she wishes to join. She stated that her original intent was to support the village by extending the cemetery and providing land for toddler groups, but she now indicates a likely focus on the housing application alone for the time being. Her decision to pause the broader community contributions while pursuing the residential permit reflects a strategic adjustment in response to the public outcry and the complex dynamics of the planning process.

Historical Ties and Family Connections

The Clarke family's ties to the region are deep, rooted in history and personal heritage that span multiple generations. Sir Toby's grandfather, Sir Orme Clarke, purchased the estate's mansion alongside his wife Elfrida Roosevelt, who was related to US President Theodore Roosevelt. This historical connection provides a background of longstanding aristocratic presence in the area, although it has not shielded the current application from scrutiny. Almost all members of the family are buried in the cemetery of the village's 11th-century St Mary's Church, further embedding their legacy in the local landscape.

Lady Clarke's children, Theodora, Augusta, and Lawrence, were all christened at the village church, and the family maintained a home in the village until 2022. She has expressed a sincere hope that the family could once again establish a primary residence in Bibury, citing an emotional attachment to the location. This personal dimension adds complexity to the planning debate, as it pits the family's desire for a return to their ancestral home against the collective desire of current residents to preserve the village's current character and manage the impacts of its growing fame and tourist influx.

Impact on Tourism and Future Planning

Bibury, with a resident population of just 627 people, attracts thousands of tourists annually following its recognition by Forbes, leading to concerns about overtourism and its effect on infrastructure. Residents worry that new developments could exacerbate the strain on narrow roads and services, impacting the quality of life for the small permanent community. The debate over the new home and land donation highlights the tension between preserving the historic charm that draws visitors and managing the practical realities of modern living and conservation in a protected area.

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The planning application is scheduled for review by a committee of councillors at Cotswold District Council in the coming months, a process that will determine the fate of both the residence and the associated land donations. The outcome of this review will set a precedent for how high-profile developments are handled in protected conservation areas and how local governments balance historical preservation with private development rights. The final decision will not only impact the Clarke family's immediate plans but also influence the future trajectory of Bibury as it navigates the challenges of maintaining its historic integrity amid rising global attention and tourism.