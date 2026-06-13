Lady Pamela Hicks, Royal Confidante and Former Lady-in-Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, Laid to Rest at Age 97

Lady Pamela Hicks, a close member of the royal circle and daughter of Lord Mountbatten, was interred following a private funeral service. She served as a bridesmaid for Princess Elizabeth's 1947 wedding and was present at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya when Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952. The ceremony adhered to her simple wishes: no eulogy, sermon, or memorial, but plenty of rousing hymns. Royal family members were represented due to scheduling conflicts with the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Lady Pamela Hicks , who served for decades as a trusted lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II and famously stood by her as a bridesmaid at her 1947 wedding, was laid to rest on Saturday following her death at age 97.

A private family funeral service was held at Brightwell Baldwin Church in Oxfordshire, where her wicker coffin, adorned with flowers, was carried in by her children. The ceremony strictly followed the simple instructions she left behind in a single envelope: no eulogy, no sermon, no memorial, but instead a selection of rousing hymns, as shared by her youngest daughter, India Hicks.

The funeral drew members of the aristocracy and a close circle of royal associates, though senior royals such as King Charles were unable to attend due to the Trooping the Colour celebrations held the same day. Representation from the royal family was provided by Lady Helen Taylor, daughter of the Duke of Kent, and James Hamilton, the Duke of Abercorn, who is also connected to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Among the attendees was Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a long-time confidant of Prince Philip. Lady Pamela, born in 1929 to the renowned statesman Lord Mountbatten of Burma, was a direct descendant of Queen Victoria and a first cousin to Prince Philip. Her life was intimately bound to the modern history of the British monarchy.

She was one of eight bridesmaids at the wedding of then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947, a glamorous event that captured a nation recovering from war. Her proximity to the royal family became even more profound in February 1952.

Then a young woman in her early twenties, Lady Pamela was accompanying the royal couple on a safari in Kenya at the remote Treetops Hotel. It was there, after climbing up to the treehouse accommodation by ladder, that they learned King George VI had died. As the family later recounted, Princess Elizabeth descended the ladder a queen.

In a 2019 podcast interview with her daughter India, Lady Pamela recalled the immediate aftermath: Philip hid behind a newspaper in shock, and when she approached the new Queen to offer comfort, she instinctively dropped into a deep curtsy, remarking on Elizabeth's immediate concern for those around her despite the monumental personal and constitutional shift. The significance of that moment in Kenyan wilderness defined a lifelong friendship.

Lady Pamela subsequently served as a lady-in-waiting to the Queen, a role she held for many years, providing personal support and companionship. She married the celebrated interior designer David Hicks in 1960 in a ceremony attended by the Queen Mother, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, Prince Charles, and a young Princess Anne as a bridesmaid. David Hicks, known for his bold use of color and pattern, later designed apartments for Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Pamela's life intersected with key royal events thereafter, including accompanying the Queen to the 1983 unveiling of a statue of her father, Lord Mountbatten, in Westminster. Her familial connections and court position made her a familiar figure at state occasions. In later years, her story was brought to a new generation through a minor portrayal in the Netflix series 'The Crown,' a program her daughter India noted she found 'rather good.

' Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022, Lady Pamela-having become Queen Victoria's oldest living descendant-attended the state funeral. Her passing marks the end of a direct, personal link to the England of the 1930s, the Second World War, the coronation of 1953, and the early, private life of the long-reigning monarch





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